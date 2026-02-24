7 Essential Attack on Titan Episodes That Changed the Anime Forever, Ranked

Attack on Titan is known for its shocking reveals, and many of its biggest episodes deliver twists that change the anime going forward. The best ones are high-octane installments that bring the action and suspense — but still manage to expand the characters and world in fresh ways. That balancing act is no small feat, but its one Attack on Titan‘s best episodes master.

These game-changing chapters are highlights for their impact alone. However, some of them stand out as stronger than others, whether it’s because they’re more epic, better animated, or have more memorable character moments. From the turning point that explains why Eren is Attack on Titan‘s main character to the installment that lays this anime to rest, here’s how I’d rank its most pivotal chapters.

7) “I Can Hear His Heartbeat: The Struggle for Trost, Part 4”

Season 1, Episode 8

Perhaps the biggest revelation of Attack on Titan is that Eren Yeager can turn into the Attack Titan, as it lays the groundwork for everything that follows. Much of the series wouldn’t be possible without this twist: it sets up the lore of the Nine Titans, Eren becoming a weapon, and Eren using the power of the Titans to eventually commit genocide. Naturally then, “I Can Hear His Heartbeat: The Struggle for Trost, Part 4” is a critical installment, confirming the mysterious Titan who appears mid-attack is, in fact, Eren. It’s an emotional revelation, especially after leading the audience and characters to believe he’s dead.

And the episode’s Eren twist isn’t the only reason it’s a standout. From Armin’s strategic thinking — which foreshadows his later arc — to the recruits’ heart-pounding fight at headquarters, this chapter keeps the tensions high throughout. Yet despite its great action and reveals, it’s still less intense than later game-changing installments. (Given that Attack on Titan is an anime that gets better with each arc, that’s really no surprise.)

6) “Warrior”

Season 2, Episode 6

“Warrior” is an iconic chapter of Attack on Titan, featuring one of the best anime betrayals of all time: the reveal that Reiner and Bertolt are the Armored and Colossal Titans. This breaks the unity of the Scouts Regiment and makes the anime’s conflict more personal, giving its antagonists clearer personalities and backstories. It sets up the enmity between Eren and Reiner, too, which continues to escalate throughout the series. Needless to say, it leaves a mark, in addition to being a genuinely surprising release.

The animation, scoring, and emotional fallout of “Warrior” all elevate this installment to be one of Attack on Titan‘s best, though there are a few quieter moments early in the episode that rank it below more non-stop chapters. In terms of production quality, it surpasses anything from Season 1, but it’s not quite as epic as the series’ later clashes.

5) “Midnight Sun”

Season 3, Episode 18

While the prior two episodes are more gripping, the aftermath covered in Attack on Titan Season 3’s “Midnight Sun” proves more defining. It presents Levi with an impossible choice: let Commander Erwin die and save Armin, or save Erwin’s life and let Armin perish. Levi chooses the former, leaving the remaining Scouts without their leader…and arguably clearing the path for Eren’s Season 4 actions. This is also the installment that kills Bertolt, radicalizes Floch Foster, and gives Armin the power of the Colossal Titan. All of those things have a significant impact on the story going forward.

They also make “Midnight Sun” a dramatic chapter of Attack on Titan, even if the fighting is technically over. Emotions are running high, and three seasons in, it’s easy to be affected as a viewer. That ranks this chapter above “”I Can Hear His Heartbeat: The Struggle for Trost, Part 4” and “Warrior,” but it places it below episodes that have both high-stakes action and gut-wrenching developments.

4) “Scream”

Season 2, Episode 12

Attack on Titan Season 2’s final confrontation is incredible, but the most important part of it arrives in Episode 12, “Scream.” It’s during this chapter we learn that Eren has the ability to control regular Titans, assuming he’s made contact with someone of royal blood. This sets the stage for the Rumbling later on, making Eren a truly formidable character. It also sets the anime on its course to becoming a tragedy, granting Eren the power to do the unthinkable — and giving him yet another reason to via Hannes’ death.

Having the Titan who ate Eren’s mother do the same to Hannes is both poetic and devastating. And the moments surrounding that tragedy are just as intense. From Ymir’s inner conflict, to Commander Erwin’s continued efforts on the battlefield, to Eren and Mikasa’s almost final moments, this one nails the suspense and character work. Watching it still gives me chills.

3) “From You, 2000 Years Ago”

Season 4, Episode 21

After the shocking events of “Two Brothers” and “Memories of the Future” — two more essential Attack on Titan episodes — “From You, 2000 Years Ago” is the official shift to Eren becoming a villain. The Season 4 installment sees Eren outsmarting Zeke, then appealing to the Founder, Ymir. And when he breaks through to Ymir, it’s a powerful moment…one that gives him everything he needs to crush the world outside of Paradis. While Ymir’s backstory takes up a lot of this episode, it’s a gruesome addition that highlights how the Titans have been misused from the very beginning. And as the cycle of violence tends to continue, her history sets up Eren’s actions in the present.

The end of “From You, 2000 Years Ago” is what really pushes it into Attack on Titan‘s top three game-changing episodes. There’s something so satisfying about seeing the Wall crumble after all these seasons. The characters’ realizations that Eren is taking this fight too far are another gut punch, and Eren’s closing speech is chilling. Add in the stunning animation and top-tier performances, and this is one of the series’ greatest feats.

2) “Assault”

Season 4, Episode 7

“From You, 2000 Years Ago” might mark Eren’s official villain turn, but the signs are there earlier — and most notably in Season 4’s opening confrontation. Eren wages war against Marley, willingly tramping innocents in pursuit of his goals. And he pulls the rest of the Scouts into it, which sets them on a path that puts them at odds with their morals. That’s most obvious in “Assault,” during which they arrive to help Eren, despite not fully understanding or supporting his plans. This foreshadows their later conflict with him. And “Assault” turns the tables, painting the anime’s heroes as potential villains for the first time. It drives home the series’ themes about how violence only perpetuates more violence, laying the foundation for all that follows.

It’s a turning point of sorts, though it may not be the most important of the anime. Even so, the episode is among the most gripping game-changers. There’s non-stop action, and it’s the kind that’s difficult to sit with. There’s a heavy emotional weight, whether we’re watching Armin destroy the port or looking on as Jean decides to spare a child. This is one of the anime’s heaviest installments, though that’s what makes it great. It’s gorgeously animated and performed, which only makes the action even more engaging.

1) “The Final Chapters: Special 2”

Season 4, Episode 30

It’s strange to think Attack on Titan‘s final episode could change everything when there’s nothing after it…but the last chapter alters how you look at the rest of the series in hindsight. For one, it confirms that it’s a tragedy, while it’s still possible to believe it will end on a more hopeful note through Season 3. The finale also underscores the reasons behind Eren’s actions without finding ways to excuse them. It sheds light on everything that happens leading up to it, prompting at least one more viewing. That’s what makes it clever, even if there are a few holes.

And perhaps it’s controversial to rank Attack on Titan‘s final episode at the top of this list, but it’s as well made as it is pivotal. The choice to treat it like a feature means that viewers are treated to over an hour of gorgeously animated action and emotional pay-off. The ending may not be for everyone, but it’s masterfully executed and tonally fitting. Its opening alone surpasses most other episodes in terms of quality.

What's your favorite Attack on Titan episode that changes everything?