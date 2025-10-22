7 Great Anime Series Everyone Gave Up On Too Soon

Anime fans are quick to drop shows for all kinds of reasons, and while slow pacing is a common culprit, it’s far from the only one. Sometimes, a show’s art style doesn’t click with viewers, as in the case of Ping Pong the Animation, which turned many off with its unconventional and rough visuals — only for those who stuck around to find a deeply emotional story about passion and self-acceptance.

Other times, an anime’s tone or genre might feel too niche or deceptive. The truth is, anime can be misunderstood for a variety of reasons, but often, the shows we abandon too soon are the ones that leave the most profound impact when given a second chance.

7. Made in Abyss

Imagine a Studio Ghibli-looking adventure that slowly peels back into one of the most unsettling dark fantasies in modern anime. That’s Made in Abyss. Made in Abyss follows Riko, an orphaned apprentice cave raider, and Reg, a boy with a mysterious mechanical body, as they descend into the Abyss.

It’s a colossal pit whose layers hold ancient relics, strange ecosystems, and a deadly “Curse” that afflicts anyone who climbs back up. People drop it too soon mostly because the first few episodes feel like a cozy coming-of-age treasure hunt. The tonal turn hits around the mid-to-late first season (the Nanachi/Mitty arc), where the series proves its thesis: the Abyss takes and takes, and the choices it demands are devastating yet coherent within the rules it established.

6. The Tatami Galaxy

The Tatami Galaxy follows a college student who feels he’s wasted his university years chasing an idealized version of campus life. Dissatisfied with his choices, he’s given the chance to relive his college experience over and over again, trying out different clubs, friendships, and romantic pursuits in search of the “rose-colored campus life” he dreams of.

Each episode resets the timeline, showing how small decisions can lead to wildly different outcomes. With its rapid-fire dialogue, surreal visuals, and unconventional storytelling, it’s a show that dares to be different. That’s precisely why many viewers gave up on it too soon. But for those who stick with its whirlwind pace and unique style, The Tatami Galaxy reveals itself to be one of the most clever and rewarding anime ever made.

5. Bleach

Pierrot Films / Viz Media

Bleach is one of anime’s greatest tales of swords and souls. But it’s also one of the most misunderstood. A series that started with immense promise and captured the hearts of millions eventually lost steam for many viewers due to pacing issues and filler content. Yet, for those who stayed (or those willing to return), Bleach offers some of the most iconic arcs in shonen history.

Bleach is about Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see ghosts, who accidentally becomes a Soul Reaper. What begins as a monster-of-the-week series quickly evolves into a sprawling epic about the balance between life and death, the politics of the Soul Society (the world of Soul Reapers), and the personal growth of its characters. Bleach constantly raises the stakes while grounding its story in themes of loyalty and the human spirit.

4. Erased

A-1 Pictures

Erased follows Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling 29-year-old manga artist with a mysterious ability called “Revival,” which allows him to travel a few minutes into the past to prevent tragedies. But when Satoru is falsely accused of his mother’s murder, “Revival” unexpectedly sends him 18 years into the past, to his childhood in 1988. There, he realizes that the key to saving his mother lies in solving a string of child kidnappings and murders that haunted his hometown.

As Satoru navigates his life as a 10-year-old, he races against time to protect his friends, change the future, and uncover the truth behind the crimes. Erased’s initial tension and mystery set expectations sky-high, making its later episodes feel less gripping by comparison. Others felt the pacing of the final episodes was rushed, with the resolution not quite matching the emotional weight of the buildup.

3. The Promised Neverland

Despite its initial brilliance, The Promised Neverland lost many viewers during its controversial second season. But for those who stopped watching too soon, there’s still so much to appreciate in what this anime offers, especially in its early episodes. The story revolves around Emma, Norman, and Ray, three children living in Grace Field House, a seemingly perfect orphanage where they and their fellow orphans are cared for by a loving woman. Life seems ideal until the children discover a horrifying truth.

The orphanage is actually a farm, and they are being raised as food for demons. With their innocence shattered, Emma, Norman, and Ray must work together to escape the orphanage, and protect the other children. The Promised Neverland may not have sustained its brilliance in its second season, but the foundation it laid in its beginning is undeniably remarkable. If you gave up on it, it’s worth watching for the first season alone

2. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero looks like standard isekai wish-fulfillment, then turns the fantasy knife: dying sends Subaru back to a fixed “save point,” forcing him to relive trauma until he learns how to make a different future. For some, the repetitive nature of Subaru’s “Return by Death” mechanic felt frustrating, as he fails repeatedly and often makes poor decisions.

The early episodes focus heavily on establishing Subaru’s weaknesses and the world’s rules, leading to a slower pace that turned off viewers expecting immediate action or more traditional isekai tropes. But these perceived weaknesses are what make Re:Zero so extraordinary. Subaru’s journey is one of profound character development. His struggles and failures feel real, and watching him grow from a selfish, naive boy into someone capable of true heroism is incredibly rewarding.

1. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate centers around Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed “mad scientist” with a penchant for theatrics and conspiracy theories, who accidentally discovers a way to send text messages into the past. Along with his close-knit group of friends, including the genius but sarcastic Kurisu Makise and the lovable Mayuri Shiina, Okabe begins experimenting with altering timelines. The most common complaint about Steins;Gate is its slow start.

The first half of the series focuses heavily on world-building, character interactions, and setting up the time-travel mechanics. This can make it tempting to drop early on, especially for those expecting a fast-paced thriller from the get-go. Steins;Gate is one of the best anime ever made because it delivers a story that’s as intelligent as it is heartfelt. The second half of the series is a masterclass in storytelling, with twists, heartbreak, and triumphs that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

