10 Best Isekai Anime To Transport Fans To Another World 

Ever wished for a fresh start or longed for a change in your life? Isekai anime might just give you the ultimate escape. The genre takes a character out of their ordinary life and throws them into a whole new world — sometimes through reincarnation, sometimes by accident. These worlds are packed with magic, monsters, and game-like rules. As we see characters push past their limits, develop lifelong bonds, and carve out a place for themselves in the new universe they need to adapt to, we can’t help but imagine what we would do in the same situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s what makes isekai so addictive — it taps into our own primal desire for adventure and change. But the best isekai anime stories go beyond just fantasy. They explore redemption, self-discovery, and destiny. From being trapped in a video game as your overpowered character to learning how to be a better person in a magical world, these legendary isekai series don’t need us to be transported to a different world to feel the thrill of adventure, the rush of power, and the joy of discovery.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Eight Bit Studio

37-year-old Satoru Mikami is an ordinary salaryman until one day he dies and wakes up in a fantasy world — but not as a hero or a warrior. He’s a slime. At first, he seems weak, but he quickly discovers his peculiar ability to absorb anything and gain its powers. Naming himself Rimuru, he befriends monsters, gains powerful allies, and slowly builds a kingdom where all species can live in harmony.

As the series nears its end, it’s clear what makes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime so good is how it flips expectations. We’re used to isekai anime heroes starting off strong but Rimuru begins as a simple slime and grows into one of the most powerful beings in the world. His journey is one of a leader as unlike many other anime protagonists, Rimuru doesn’t just collect power, he creates a family. And you can’t help but root for him as he turns his tiny cave into a thriving empire.

Log Horizon

Satelight

Featuring thousands of players trapped in the MMORPG Elder Tale after a game update, Log Horizon has a similar premise to Sword Art Online. But unlike Sword Art Online, there’s no way to escape. Unable to log out, the characters must form governments, create economies, and learn how to live in their new reality. The story follows Shiroe, a strategist who studies the game’s mechanics and uses his intelligence to shape the future. He forms alliances, helps players find purpose, and discovers secrets about this new reality.

Over time, even the game’s NPCs, now called “People of the Land,” gain free will and start acting like actual humans. This deep worldbuilding sets Log Horizon apart from other isekai anime. It treats the game world as a living, breathing place with its own rules and culture, exploring what happens when people must accept a game as their new home. The show blends adventure, strategy, and mystery to deliver a fresh and intelligent take on the isekai genre.

Inuyasha

In Inuyasha, Kagome, a modern-day high school girl, falls into an ancient well and is transported to feudal Japan. There, she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon searching for the powerful Shikon Jewel. When the jewel shatters, it sends its shards scattering all across the land. This attracts demons and warriors eager to claim its power. Together, Kagome and Inuyasha set off on a journey to recover the shards before they fall into the wrong hands.

Rumiko Takahashi’s Inuyasha cohesively blends medieval adventure, romance, and mythology. Its feudal world is rich with folklore, mythical creatures, and fierce battles. Kagome is an outsider who learns to survive in a time of war while her romance with Inuyasha blossoms and becomes filled with playful arguments, deep trust, and unspoken feelings. With a mix of humor, danger, and heart, this isekai anime parallels our own struggles of being thrown into a new environment and finding our place in it.

Sword Art Online

A-1 Pictures

Sword Art Online pulls you into a virtual reality MMORPG where logging out is impossible. The only way to escape is to defeat all 100 floors of Aincrad, a giant floating castle in the game. Worse, if a player dies in the game, they die in real life. Kirito, a talented solo player, fights to survive, teaming up with others to face dangerous enemies and uncover the truth behind the game’s creator.

The series is a great isekai because it feels like a real game. There’s no magic or fate — only skill and quick thinking. For RPG fans, the isekai anime encapsulates the thrill of leveling up, unlocking skills, and crafting gear. But the threat of death adds an additional layer to the story. Each battle matters. Every mistake has its consequences. Beyond the action, Sword Art Online makes us question what it means to exist in a digital world.

Overlord

Longtime MMORPG player Momonga stays online as his favorite game, Yggdrasil, is about to shut down. But instead of being logged out, he finds himself trapped inside the game as his character Ainz Ooal Gown, a powerful undead overlord. His NPC servants, once just code, are now alive and completely loyal to him. With no way back to the real world, Momonga decides to embrace his role and see just how far he can go in this new reality.

Overlord stands out among isekai anime due to how different it feels from the usual “hero stuck in another world” story. Ainz is no underdog and is already the strongest being around. Instead, the fun comes from watching him figure out this new world, keep up his terrifying ruler act, and expand his influence. His minions treat him like a god, but inside, he’s just a guy trying to play along without messing up.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

After shut-in gamer Kazuma dies in the most embarrassing way possible, a goddess named Aqua offers him a choice: move on to the afterlife or be reincarnated in a fantasy world. Naturally, Kazuma picks the adventure. But when he gets to bring one thing with him, he makes the worst decision ever: he chooses Aqua. Turns out, she’s completely useless. Together, they form a party with Megumin, a mage obsessed with explosion magic, and Darkness, a knight who loves taking hits a little too much.

What makes Konosuba a great isekai anime is how it turns every fantasy cliché into comedy gold. We’re used to overpowered heroes and epic battles, but Kazuma is just a guy trying to survive, and his team is more of a liability than a legendary party. Instead of saving kingdoms, they’re struggling to pay rent. Instead of heroic speeches, there’s bickering and slapstick disasters. And that’s what makes it special.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows Naofumi who is summoned to a fantasy world as one of four heroes. Each hero gets a legendary weapon. But Naofumi is stuck with a mere shield. Things take a dark turn when he is betrayed, falsely accused, and abandoned. With no allies and no way to fight directly, he now needs to find a way to survive and grow stronger.

This isekai anime stands out because it focuses on hardship and resilience. Naofumi isn’t handed power or status. He starts at rock bottom and is forced to adapt and outmaneuver his enemies. Viewers witness his journey as he gets stronger and slowly regains his faith in others through his relationships with Raphtalia and Filo. This makes all of his victories feel well-earned, promising a deeply satisfying story as the anime prepares for its fourth season.

Re:Zero

Subaru Natsuki is an ordinary teenager who suddenly finds himself in a fantasy world. The catch? Every time he dies, he is sent back to a fixed point in the past, where he is forced to relive the events that killed him until he finds a way to survive. What starts as an adventure quickly becomes a brutal cycle of death, pain, and impossible choices.

But what makes Re:Zero stand out is its raw emotional depth. Unlike many isekai, Subaru doesn’t gain overpowering skills or instant success. He suffers, breaks, and struggles to find meaning in his endless resets. If you love isekai anime but want something darker and more psychological, Re:Zero is the one for you.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Rudeus Greyrat was a total failure in his past life. A deadbeat shut-in who never worked, never took responsibility, and wasted every opportunity. But when he dies and is reincarnated in a fantasy world, he gets a fresh start. And this time, he refuses to waste it. Along the way, he meets powerful characters like the gifted mage Roxy, the fierce swordswoman Eris, and the wise warrior Ruijerd.

While the series has its haters, it’s one of the best isekai out there because the main character’s struggles are very real. Unlike many isekai protagonists, Rudeus isn’t perfect, and his past flaws still haunt him. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation gives him that second chance at life we all want from time to time. But as he grows, he faces powerful enemies, deep emotional struggles, and the challenge of forging his own destiny. If you want an isekai anime that feels real, this one sets the gold standard.

Sonny Boy

In Sonny Boy, thirty-six students find themselves (and their school) in a mysteriously empty universe. There are no teachers, no rules, and no way home. Each world the students enter follows its own logic and defies what they once knew as reality. As they struggle to survive, some of them awaken strange abilities, while the world around them bends to unknown forces. But this isn’t just a story about superpowers. It’s a thrilling journey into isolation, identity, and the meaning of existence itself.

Sonny Boy isn’t your typical isekai anime. The students don’t arrive in a structured fantasy land with clear rules or goals. Instead of gaining control over their new world, the characters are at its complete mercy, where they are forced to question the meaning of existence itself. With its abstract worldbuilding and minimalistic art, the series completely strips away the comfort and certainty of most traditional power-fantasy isekai. If you like isekai that challenge the mind rather than just entertain, Sonny Boy is for you.