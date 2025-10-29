7 Naruto Characters Stronger Than Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki is undoubtedly a prodigy with immense potential. His mastery of advanced techniques like the Rasengan, Shadow Clones, and his unique Jougan dojutsu highlight his brilliance as a shinobi. Additionally, the Karma Seal and his connection to Momoshiki Otsutsuki grant him powers far beyond what most young ninjas could dream of.

In contrast, the old generation stands as a pantheon of proven gods. Someday, he might outgrow their shadows — but for now, Boruto isn’t standing among gods; he’s still trying to reach their height.

7. Jigen / Isshiki Otsutsuki

While he didn’t play a role in the original Naruto or Naruto: Shippuden storylines, Isshiki’s existence is tied to the lore of the Otsutsuki clan, which was introduced in the latter half of Naruto: Shippuden. He came to Earth long before the events of the original series, alongside Kaguya Otsutsuki. The two were tasked with cultivating a God Tree to harvest chakra and create a Chakra Fruit. However, Kaguya betrayed Isshiki and ambushed him, leaving him severely weakened.

To survive, Isshiki took over the body of a monk named Jigen and used him as a vessel. Because of this betrayal and his weakened state, Isshiki remained in the shadows during the events of Naruto, slowly regaining his strength. Isshiki’s dojutsu (a unique eye technique exclusive to him) allows him to shrink himself and objects down to microscopic sizes, making his attacks nearly impossible to predict or block. He can summon massive objects in an instant or render his weapons undetectable until the moment they strike. This ability, known as Sukunahikona, is almost impossible to counter without god-tier reflexes or chakra-sensing capabilities. Isshiki Otsutsuki isn’t just stronger than Boruto, he represents what Boruto must one day overcome to truly become godlike.

6. Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Sage of Six Paths)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki was the origin of ninjutsu, the man whose understanding of chakra shaped an entire world. To compare Hagoromo to Boruto Uzumaki is like comparing the author of a language to a child learning to speak it — Boruto carries a spark of that divine heritage, but Hagoromo was the fire itself. Hagoromo was the son of Kaguya Otsutsuki, the first being to consume a Chakra Fruit from the God Tree.

But unlike his power-hungry mother, Hagoromo sought to bring balance and peace. Upon inheriting her god-like strength, he shared chakra with humanity and created ninshū — the spiritual ancestor to ninjutsu — to connect hearts, not to wage war. He eventually defeated his mother when her greed consumed her, sealing her away with the help of his brother, Hamura. That battle alone, a cosmic clash against a goddess who could bend dimensions, cements Hagoromo among the absolute top-tier beings of the Naruto universe.

5. Madara Uchiha

Even in death, Madara’s name inspires awe — because if Naruto and Sasuke represent peace and redemption, Madara represents the unstoppable will of domination. Alongside Hashirama Senju, he built the foundation of modern ninja society — but unlike Hashirama, Madara saw peace as an illusion. His disillusionment led him down the path of power, and that pursuit made him near-divine. At his peak during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Madara wielded the Rinnegan, commanded the Ten Tails, and became the Ten-Tails Jinchūriki, a transformation that placed him just one step below Kaguya Ōtsutsuki herself.

4. Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters in the Naruto universe. She was the first being to possess chakra on Earth, consuming the fruit of the God Tree to gain divine power. Her abilities are so immense that she is considered an existence far beyond the realm of mortals. Kaguya is functionally immortal, a trait that makes her nearly impossible to kill. Even when she was defeated by Naruto, Sasuke, and the rest of Team 7, they didn’t kill her — they had to seal her away using Six Paths techniques. Her signature technique, the Expansive Truth-Seeking Orb, has the power to obliterate entire dimensions and reduce everything in its path to nothingness. This level of destruction is unparalleled.

3. Hashirama Senju

As the founder of the Hidden Leaf Village alongside Madara Uchiha, Hashirama’s strength, vision, and charisma shaped the shinobi world’s foundations. Hashirama earned the title of “God of Shinobi” for a reason. He possessed an overwhelming combination of natural talent. Hashirama’s signature ability, Wood Release, was unlike anything seen before or since. This kekkei genkai allowed him to manipulate trees and nature on a massive scale, creating forests, massive constructs, and even binding Tailed Beasts with ease. His most famous technique, the Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands, summoned a gargantuan wooden statue with countless arms, capable of overwhelming the Nine-Tails (Kurama) itself.

2. Sasuke Uchiha

From his vengeance-fueled youth to his role as the “Shadow Hokage,” Sasuke has stood as one of the most complex and powerful figures in shinobi history. As an adult, equipped with the Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan and the Rinnegan (granted by Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki himself), Sasuke’s abilities expanded beyond what any ordinary shinobi could dream of. His Rinnegan alone gave him power over space and time — the ability to teleport, create dimensions, and even manipulate gravity. With the Sharingan’s perfect predictive vision and Susano’o’s unstoppable defense, Sasuke became a one-man army capable of fighting literal gods on equal footing. Sasuke represents everything Boruto strives to become

1. Naruto Uzumaki

There are heroes — and then there’s Naruto Uzumaki. He didn’t inherit his greatness; he earned it through heart, pain, and an unbreakable will to protect. And while Boruto carries his father’s name and potential, he’s still living in the long shadow of a man who became something more than a shinobi. Naruto’s strength is the culmination of every struggle the shinobi world went through. As a Jinchūriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox (Kurama) and later the wielder of Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto’s power reached near-cosmic levels. He could summon and wield massive chakra avatars, overwhelm god-tier threats like Kaguya Ōtsutsuki and Momoshiki, and even match Sasuke — his lifelong rival and equal. Beyond that, his chakra reserves were nearly infinite. At his peak, he could easily create hundreds of shadow clones, each capable of independent, high-level jutsu, while still fighting at full power himself.

