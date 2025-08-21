10 Best Naruto Transformations, Ranked

Transformations are one of the best parts of anime because they capture the exact moment a character breaks past their limits. From Goku’s Super Saiyan transformation to Gon’s Adult Form, these scenes create moments that fans talk about for years. They work so well because they’re not just about getting stronger; they represent breakthroughs, growth, and characters reaching their defining moments.

Naruto nailed this better than almost any other anime out there. While the series is known for many reasons, ranging from the depth of its characters, detailed world-building, and incredible fights, its transformations stand in a league of their own. From Naruto’s Six Paths Sage Mode to Sasuke’s Cursed Seal Forms, these moments became some of the most iconic in anime history, so let’s dive into the best ones!

10) Sasuke’s Curse Mark Forms

Sasuke’s Curse Mark transformations might not be the strongest on this list, but they’re easily some of the most memorable in the series. Orochimaru placed the Heaven Curse Mark on the back of Sasuke’s neck as part of his long-term plan to eventually take over his body. Like with all Curse Marks, activating it boosted Sasuke’s chakra levels and physical capabilities.

In its first level, black flame-like markings spread across Sasuke’s body. In the second level, his skin turned gray, his hair grew longer and turned blue, a star-shaped mark appeared on his nose, and webbed claw-shaped wings sprouted from his back. At this stage, Sasuke could go toe-to-toe with Naruto’s one-tailed form, making this cursed seal transformation one of the most unforgettable in the series.

9) Madara’s Complete Body Susanoo

Madara’s Full-Body Susanoo is hands down one of the most jaw-dropping transformations in Naruto. Dark blue in colour, his Susanoo has two completely different faces fused together at the spine, each with its own distinct features. Both faces have huge fangs and a single horn on their foreheads, making it look like some kind of demon god brought to life.

What makes Madara’s Susanoo stand out is how insanely powerful it is. In its Complete Body form, a single sword swing can slice through multiple mountains from a distance. The avatar even dwarfs the mountain-sized meteor Madara brought down on the Fourth Division during the war, showing it was at least several hundred meters tall.

8) Naruto’s Sage Mode

Naruto’s Sage Mode was the first time we saw him truly master a technique that demanded a lot of discipline and self-control. After training at Mount Myōboku with the Great Toad Sage, he learned how to balance natural energy with his own chakra to unlock this form. The transformation gave him yellow eyes with toad-like pupils and orange pigmentation around the eyes.

But that’s not all. Sage Mode enhanced Naruto’s physical strength, speed, and stamina while also amplifying his ninjutsu and sensing abilities. The form had some significant limitations, though. To enter Sage Mode, one had to stay completely still to gather natural energy, and it had a strict time limit. Fortunately, Naruto eventually overcame this by using Shadow Clones to meditate and gather natural energy while he fights. Throughout the series, Naruto kept refining his Safe Mode, but it wasn’t until Boruto that he truly reached its peak, and by then, the form had evolved so much that it felt like an entirely new power altogether.

7) Naruto’s Four-Tails Version 2

The Four-Tails Version 2 is easily one of Naruto’s most terrifying transformations, showing what happens when a jinchūriki completely loses themselves to their tailed beast. In this state, Naruto’s body acts as the “endoskeleton” for a dark red, almost black layer of chakra that bursts violently, creating craters beneath him and ripping apart anything that tries to restrain him. His physical features twist so much that he’s barely recognizable.

The scariest part is that Naruto has zero control in this form. Kurama takes over his body and mind entirely, erasing any ability to distinguish between friends and enemies. This version made it clear just how destructive tailed beast power could be, making it one of the most feared forms in the series despite Naruto having no conscious control over its activation.

6) Madara’s Ten-Tails Jinchuriki

Madara’s Ten-Tails Jinchūriki transformation is basically what happens when the most dangerous Uchiha gains godlike power and actually knows how to use it. Unlike Obito, who struggled to control the Ten-Tails, Madara instantly masters the beast’s power. His skin turns gray, his hair goes white, and his body is cloaked in an outfit composed entirely of chakra with distinct markings.

He also gains a strange forehead appendage with an upward curve on its right side and a single horn on its left side. In this state, Madara can fly, create ten Truth-Seeking Balls that erase anything they touch, and regenerate from fatal attacks. He’s also completely immune to regular ninjutsu, can create invisible shadow clones, and when he gets close to the moon, he awakens the Rinne Sharingan to cast the ultimate genjutsu: the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

5) Naruto’s Kurama Mode

Naruto has many transformations powered by the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. While Kurama Mode is not his strongest transformation, it is easily one of his flashiest. After learning the Nine-Tails’ name, he synchronizes with the Nine-Tails’ chakra and unlocks this iconic transformation.

With this transformation, his pupils become slitted, his whisker marks become more pronounced, and the golden chakra shroud forms into a full-length haori coat, almost mirroring his father, Minato’s, look. Unlike some of his previous, more volatile transformations, this mode allows Naruto to fight at full power without losing control or putting his allies in danger. On top of that, the form is incredibly versatile, allowing Naruto to manifest parts of Kurama’s body like its head or tail.

4) Naruto’s Asura Kurama Mode

Naruto’s Asura Kurama Mode is one of his absolute strongest transformations, combining the power of Six Paths Sage Mode with a full Tailed Beast transformation. By using two shadow clones, Naruto shaped Kurama into a three-headed, six-armed avatar. This form resembled the chakra avatar of his ancestor, Asura Ōtsutsuki.

Power-wise, this form is comparable to Sasuke’s Complete Body Susanoo, which says it all. In this form, Naruto fought evenly against Sasuke’s Susanoo, powered by the tailed beasts. And unleashed the Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken, an attack so powerful it completely devastated the Valley of the End when it clashed with Sasuke’s strongest attack.

3) Sasuke’s Indra Mode

The Indra Mode is Sasuke’s answer to Naruto’s godlike power. He achieved it by absorbing chakra from all nine tailed beasts and then channeling it into his Complete Body Susanoo, which was already mountain-sized with its heavy armor and giant wings. Before this, Sasuke could barely keep up with Naruto’s Asura Kurama Mode, but after this transformation, he effortlessly knocked Naruto down and forced him to fight at full power.

The highlight of this transformation is Indra’s Arrow, a lightning-charged bow and arrow that is honestly one of the strongest attacks in the entire series. This attack was so powerful, it could match Naruto’s Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken at the Valley of the End. Additionally, there’s an interesting story behind this attack since it draws its name and inspiration from Indra Otsutsuki, who is Sasuke’s ancestor and the first user of Susanoo, and it also references the Hindu god Indra, who is known for using lightning arrows and a rainbow bow.

2) Might Guy’s Eight Gates

Might Guy’s Eight Gates prove that sometimes the most incredible power comes from hard work and determination. Normally, the human body uses only a small percentage of its full potential. However, with training, shinobi can learn to remove these limiters, referred to as opening the gates. Might Guy’s father, Might Duy, spent two decades learning to open all Eight Gates, and Guy learnt how to open all his Gates from him.

When Guy opens the final gate, his hair and aura turn red, and he becomes so fast that even swinging his arms creates shockwaves strong enough to tear through anything. This technique nearly killed Six Paths Madara, who admitted Guy was the strongest taijutsu user he had ever seen. The cost, however, is death since the user’s body will be unable to survive the immense amounts of chakra flowing through them, and Guy only survived because Naruto used his Yin-Yang Release to save him, though the damage left him wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life.

1) Naruto’s Six Paths Sage Mode

Naruto’s Six Paths Sage Mode is the ultimate transformation in the entire Naruto series, a literal divine power gifted by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, reserved for only those with unbreakable will and faith. This power granted Naruto mastery over nature itself and an understanding of concepts far beyond normal human limits. The visual changes are subtle: his eyes form a unique cross pattern, combining fox and toad slits, without the usual orange pigmentation of the regular Sage Mode.

But what makes this transformation truly incredible is the range of abilities it grants Naruto. He is able to sense Madara’s invisible Limbo clones, heal someone on the brink of death, and literally kick away Truth-Seeking Balls with his bare feet. This was the power that let Naruto battle both Six Paths Madara and Kaguya Ōtsutsuki herself, a feat that speaks for itself.

With so many amazing transformations throughout Naruto, we could honestly spend forever debating which ones deserve the top spots. Did your favorite transformation make the cut? Let us know your favorite transformation in the comments below!