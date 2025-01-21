One Piece Finally Unpacks More of Nika’s Mysterious Origins

Ever since Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening in the Wano Country Saga, the mystery behind Sun God Nika has always been a topic of discussion. In One Piece Chapter 1043, Zunesha hears the Drunms of Liberation and claims Joyboy has returned as soon as Luffy transforms. Luffy, Joyboy, and the Sun God are all interconnected through the devil fruit and the world’s history. We learn in the Egghead Island Arc that Joyboy, who existed during the Void Century, had powers just like Luffy. He was the first pirate in history and fought against the twenty allied nations during the Great War.

The title of Joyboy was passed down to Luffy after the awakening as he taps into the true, devastating power of his Devil Fruit. The World Government hid the true nature of his Devil Fruit and named it Gomu Gomu no Mi, a Paramecia-type. However, in reality, it’s Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a Mythical Zoan-type that allows the user to take on Nika’s form. Luffy calls it Gear 5 where he can not only stretch his body like rubber but also alter his surroundings like any Paramecia-type fruit. Gorosei describes it as the most ridiculous power in the world, but apart from strength, it’s tied to centuries of history.

One Piece Chapter 1136 Delves Deeper into Nika Lore

The Straw Hat Pirates are finally in Elbaf, where the legend of Nika originates. It’s every Giants’ dream to become like Nika. In One Piece Chapter 1136, we find out some believe Nika to be a ruler, a god of destruction, a god of liberation, or a god of laughter. The Giants start fighting while trying to prove their point. There are many variations to how they perceive this mythical being. The World Government erased everything about the Void Century, including the legend of Nika. However, the Giants still carry on that legacy.

When Luffy is confused about the God they are talking about, Jarul explains that Elbaf is home to an ancient religious text known as Harley. However, since the text is ancient, it has various interpretations. The ancient text is likely in the same language as the Poneglyphs since no one can translate it. However, one thing they know for sure is that the world has been destroyed twice.

Vegapunk only knows about the world’s destruction during Joyboy’s era, but it has happened before that as well. In each case, Nika’s existence has been closely tied to it. This means Luffy and Joyboy aren’t the only ones who carry that power. Nika emerges in every era, awaiting to fulfill his role as the Warrior of Liberation. He only appears when the world is about to undergo a great transformation.

The rulers fear Nika’s arrival since he is always tied to war and destruction. Luffy eating the Devil Fruit and awakening his power as Nika is, by no means, a coincidence. The Great War from over 800 years ago never truly ended, and Luffy will play a central role in it to fulfill Joyboy’s wish and promise in his place. One Piece often focuses on the lore more than the battles, which is why even Luffy’s transformation isn’t purely based on strength but speaks volumes about the world’s history.