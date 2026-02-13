All Haikyu Arcs Ranked From Worst to Best

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Haikyu!! manga! Based on Haruichi Furudate’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga Haikyu!!, this beloved sports drama is an all-time comfort anime for many. The story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago. Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turns into a nightmare when he is brutally crushed in the first round by Tobio Kageyama’s elite school. Determined to make a comeback, the boy later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but doesn’t expect to meet his former opponent, Kageyama, again.

Now that the two of them are on the same team, they must put aside their rivalry and work together to get to the high school nationals. The manga debuted in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2020, dividing the story into six major arcs. Although each arc of this series is incredible in its own right, there’s always something better than the other.

6) Interhigh Arc

Karasuno enters its first official tournament after forming a new team with the first-year students. They have some exciting matches throughout the arc, including their face-off against Aoba Josai, with Tohru Oikawa playing as the setter. While the arc has many exciting moments, it had to be ranked last since the others are slightly better.

5) Karasuno High Team Formation Arc

As the first arc of the story, it introduces most of the major characters and sets the premise for the future events. From Hinata and Kageyama’s fateful match during their middle school to the new team at Karasuno High School, the first arc captivates viewers with some of the most unexpected moments.

4) Final Arc

The series is often praised for having one of the best endings in Jump’s history, and the final arc will explain why that’s the case. Unfortunately, the arc hasn’t been adapted in the anime yet. It follows Shoyo several years after he graduated from high school and is now training in Brazil. He eventually returns to Japan and reunites with many of his high school rivals as he strives to become part of the Division 1 team MSBY Black Jackals.

3) Tokyo Expedition Arc

This fan favorite arc doesn’t feature a single official match but instead focuses on a joint training program among Tokyo’s elite schools, and Karasuno finds an opportunity to join them. They learn the gap in their skills and strive to work harder than ever if they want to make it to the nationals. The arc is full of hilarious and wholesome moments as it introduces several beloved characters.

2) Spring High Preliminary Arc

The path toward the nationals is far from easy since Karasuno has to stand at the top of the prefecture by winning against some of the most elite schools. Their final match happens against Shiratorizawa, the best in the prefecture, with unbeatable defense and offense. However, nothing is impossible for the underdogs of the Miyagi prefecture, who are only now learning to spread their wings.

1) Tokyo Nationals Arc

Every single match in the Tokyo Spring Nationals was unbelievably thrilling, making it the best arc in the story by a mile. The highlight was easily the anticipated match between Karasuno and Nekoma High since their coaches were longtime rivals. Apart from that, the anime has yet to adapt two major matches featuring some of the most captivating moments in the series.

