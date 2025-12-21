New Haikyu Movie Confirms Release Window With Epic Trailer (With an Extra Surprise for Fans)

Haikyu!! is now in the works on a brand new movie that just might end up being the anime’s grand finale, and now a release window has been set with a special trailer showing off more of what’s to come. Haruichi Furudate’s original Haikyu!! manga came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a few years ago, and the anime franchise is ready to do the same. Following the end of the TV series, it was revealed that there would be two more films to end it all. Now that second one is almost here.

Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant is the second of the planned Haikyu!! FINAL project films which are hoping to bring the anime to an end. Picking up right from where Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle left off, Karasuno and the others will be continuing through the Nationals in their next big match. Releasing in theaters across Japan in 2027, the first real look at the new movie has been revealed as part of the franchise’s presentation during the Jump Festa 2026 weekend. Check it out below.

What to Know for Haikyu’s Final Movie

Haikyu!! FINAL was initially announced following the end of Haikyu’s fourth season as a special project meant to bring the anime to an end. It was announced as two feature films, and now it’s been revealed that both films will be adapting Karasuno’s matches during Nationals. Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant will be adapting the match against Kamomedai High School, and it’s a very important one considering what happens next. But if this is indeed the final movie, there are still lots of questions about all of the other manga materials taking place after this match.

There’s still an entire final arc to go following Nationals, and that’s before even mentioning all of the other smaller stuff going on the side through that final arc. But given that any potential future plans have yet to be revealed as of this time, it’s best to approach this as the anime’s grand finale despite the fact that there’s likely going to be quite a lot of Haruichi Furudate’s original story left on the table when it’s all said and done. But at least the movie’s not all there’s planned for 2027.

What’s Going on With Haikyu Next?

Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant is scheduled to hit theaters in Japan in 2027, but it will also be releasing alongside a new special anime episode titled Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro. It was previously teased to be coming to TV screens as a special episode, but the new update during Jump Festa 2026 reveals that the special will be releasing alongside the new movie. And like the new movie, it’s going to be tackling a very important match during Nationals as well.

Adapting the match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools, this is thankfully some of the aforementioned material that won’t be left on the cutting room floor as part of this new two film project. It’s going to be a packed 2027, and that might be a bit of a long wait for fans. But what should ease that worry is that it’s likely going to exceed expectations in all sorts of ways like every other Haikyu!! anime thus far.

