5 Long Anime Series That Won’t Scare Off Beginners

Choosing an anime to watch can be a difficult thing for beginners to navigate. And while there are plenty of lengthy series worth the time, they’re usually not the ones newcomers gravitate toward. That’s understandable, as short anime can be preferable for beginners, allowing them to test the waters before fully committing to the medium. There are also a lot of short anime out there, and they tend to have tighter stories and faster pacing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, long anime can be incredibly worthwhile, if a bit daunting at times. Beginners might be too intimidated to dive into a series like One Piece, and classics like Naruto might feel too poorly paced or outdated compared to what they’re used to. Newcomers looking to dig their teeth into something lengthier still have options, though. There are a few series that have a lot of episodes but won’t scare them off.

5) My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is one of the best anime for beginners, as its story is rooted in comics and superheroes — pieces of culture that are widely recognizable. This makes My Hero Academia‘s world feel familiar, even to those who have never watched anime before. The series’ main character is also incredibly relatable when it opens, pushing viewers to invest in Deku’s journey. The anime moves at a decent pace, though it’s not so fast that newcomers will lose track of what’s going on. And the great action and suspense are balanced by a strong emotional core. It’s one that anybody who’s had a dream won’t be able to ignore. And My Hero Academia‘s ending really does pay off its 100+ episode run.

4) Attack on Titan

Image via Wit Studio

Attack on Titan might seem like an odd choice for beginners, with its brutal premise and man-eating villains potentially alienating newcomers. However, I’d argue that it’s perfect for many of the same reasons Game of Thrones resonates with mainstream audiences. Its political intrigue, shocking twists, and gripping action (which doesn’t always have a happy outcome) make it an incredible watch. It starts off strong and continues at a breakneck pace, often taking its story to unexpected places. And the fact that it’s grounded in realism and engages in topical discussions makes it relatable, even when its concept seems out there. It’s also just under 100 episodes, so long — but not so long that it’s overwhelming.

3) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Of the “Big Three” anime, Bleach is probably the most beginner-friendly, especially for modern viewers. While it has a lot of episodes to get through — more than 300 in the original series, and 40 and counting in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War — it’s nowhere near as long as One Piece. And there’s plenty of filler that viewers can skip. The anime also moves along more quickly than Naruto, and its characters feel more grounded and believable. This makes it far easier to fall into, even for those more accustomed to present-day pacing and animation standards.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image via Studio Bones

For those looking for anime longer than 12 or 24 installments but not quite wanting to venture into 100-episode territory, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood makes a good starting point. While it’s just one continuous run, it boasts 64 episodes in total. This places it on the longer side, especially compared to many modern series. And with its heartfelt story about brotherhood and redemption, as well as its political conspiracies and intriguing power system, it has a lot to offer. It boasts complexity, but it’s still accessible to newcomers. And its pacing, writing, and animation all hold up, despite it ending over 15 years ago. It’s very much an anime to check out, and it’s one that’s gotten a lot of people into the medium.

1) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

When it comes to episode counts, Demon Slayer is also in the 60s range, and the anime is ending with three feature films — which will certainly add to its overall runtime. It’s a great series for beginners, especially with all the hype surrounding it. It’s nearly over, but if they watch it soon, they’ll be able to jump into all the discussions and excitement before it’s too late. And there are reasons Demon Slayer is currently such a hit. Its animation and action is top-tier, and its story is straightforward and simple enough that it’s not overwhelming. It moves at a solid pace, and it has enough humor and lovable characters that it’s hard not to fall for it eventually.

