Anime Broke The Internet In 2025, And These Hype Moments Prove It

2025 is coming to a close, and it might have been the biggest year for anime yet. Between old favorites and brand-new hits on TV and in theaters, there’s always been something for anime fans to obsess over, and there’s no telling how 2026 will be able to top things.

Calling 2025 the best year of anime might be hyperbole, but considering just how many hype moments there were, it’s easy to see why someone would think that. That’s especially true when looking at a few anime moments in particular, as with how much the internet obsessed over them, it’s hard to call 2025 anything besides a year of hype.

10) Yoshiki Feels Hikaru’s Insides (The Summer Hikaru Died)

In CygamesPictures’ The Summer Hikaru Died, after Hikaru ate a violent spirit that tried to kill Yoshiki, Yoshiki was oddly curious as to what it meant to be inside Hikaru. To that end, Hikaru opened himself up and let Yoshiki feel his insides, and the experience was gross, uncomfortable, and slightly arousing for both of them.

Yoshiki feeling Hikaru’s insides was one of the most anticipated scenes for the anime, and with how far the anime went with their moaning and sound effects that likened the sensation to raw chicken, it went above and beyond. That scene perfectly captured what to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died’s LGBTQ+ content, and it only got crazier from there.

9) The Hayasii Sing “Hunting Soul” (Dandadan)

In Science Saru’s Dandadan episode #18, Seiko hired exorcists to try to exorcise the Evil Eye from Jiji before it got out of control. Said exorcists were a heavy metal band called Hayasii, and the ritual in question had them singing a huge rock number called “Hunting Soul” that got everyone rocking out, even the spirits of the dead.

Dandadan’s soundtrack has always been one of its best features, and the performance of “Hunting Soul” perfectly exemplified that with its incredible music and visuals, with the English dub even getting DragonForce’s Marc Hudson to sing it. It was one of the biggest highlights of season 2, and it will be great to see how Dandadan season 3 tops it.

8) Panty & Stocking’s Second Twist Ending (New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt)

In the finale of Studio Trigger’s New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Brief finally properly asked Panty out, and she seemed to reciprocate his feelings. Before anything could happen, though, the king of hell dragged Panty and Brief to hell, and years later, Stocking, now a priest, sends their son, Junior, and a demon named Bastard off to find them.

The original Panty & Stocking ended on an infamously random twist ending, so when its long-awaited sequel had an even crazier one so many years later, it immediately caught everyone’s attention. It was the best way for the series to end, and if Panty & Stocking does get a third season, hopefully, it won’t take too long to come out.

7) Izuku And Everyone Vs. All For One (My Hero Academia)

In Bones Film’s My Hero Academia season 8, episode #8, as everyone with even an ounce of strength left came together to try and defeat All For One, Izuku found the strength to keep fighting, and with everyone clearing a path, Izuku made his way to All For One to deliver what he hoped to be the final blow.

With how much emphasis was put on how Izuku pushes everyone to be better despite their weakness, the final fight with All For One was a perfectly thematic endcap to everything the series had been building to. The use of the iconic “You Say Run” theme emphasized that even further, and it paved the way for a truly phenomenal finale.

6) Amo’s Tragic Backstory (Gachiakuta)

Bones Film’s Gachiakuta episode #13 finally revealed Amo’s tragic backstory to the audience. There, it was revealed that Amo’s mother sold her as a sex slave to the original owner of her boots, something Amo didn’t understand until years later, and after meeting the angel, her developing a sense of self-worth led to her killing her master.

Amo’s backstory did a perfect job of reframing her as a tragic and broken figure, especially with how childish scribbles were used to highlight how she couldn’t process her rape and other tragic moments; it’s one of the most wonderfully dark moments in all of Gachiakuta, and the fact that Amo was seemingly kidnapped immediately after only made it worse.

5) Bakugo Vs. All For One (My Hero Academia)

In Bones Film’s My Hero Academia, as All Might was about to be killed by All For One, Bakugo finally returned to life and wasted no time in saving him. From there, Bakugo took over the fight for All Might, leading to a scene of him using his explosions to speed around the city and beat down All For One.

Bakugo’s revival was one of the biggest moments in the My Hero Academia manga, and the manga more than did it justice with its incredible soundtrack and utterly gorgeous visuals courtesy of legendary animator Vincent Chansard. My Hero Academia’s final season was astounding, and Bakugo’s revival was arguably the biggest highlight to be found.

4) Denji And Reze Go For A Swim (Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc)

In MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc, when Denji and Reze went to hang out at a school at night, Reze dragged Denji to the pool for some spontaneous skinny dipping. At first, Denji was hesitant because of his feelings for Makima, but after some prodding, Denji happily joined Reze for an unforgettable experience.

Much more than the nudity aspect, the Chainsaw Man movie’s pool scene truly works because of how genuinely heartwarming it is for Denji and Reze to find happiness in such a tender way, with Kensuke Ushio’s score especially highlighting it all. It’s probably the movie’s most iconic scene, and it’s easy to see why fans were so taken with it.

3) Kuma Reflects On His Life One More Time (One Piece)

At the end of Kuma’s backstory in Toei Animation’s One Piece, as Vegapunk prepared to erase Kuma’s free will, Kuma reflected on everything he had been through since birth. Despite the tragedy of it all, Kuma was content with at least saving Bonney, and Vegapunk tearfully remarked that he was a hero before finishing the job.

Kuma was someone who always strived to be a hero, despite always being plagued by tragedy, and the grand finale to his backstory perfectly summed it up with the gorgeous visuals and music accompanying the montage of his life. Kuma’s backstory is one of the best stories in One Piece, and the anime did a perfect job of adapting it.

2) The Five Elders Arrive On Egghead (One Piece)

In Toei Animation’s One Piece, while Kizaru and Saturn succeeded in killing Vegapunk, that triggered a mysterious video message where he would reveal major secrets to the world. Saturn understood that he needed more help to stop it, so he summoned the rest of the Five Elders to Egghead, where they immediately took on monstrous forms of their own.

The arrival of the Five Elders was one of the most iconic scenes of the Egghead arc, and the anime made it a masterpiece with some of the most gorgeous and expressive animation in the franchise. Nearly every episode in One Piece’s Egghead arc has gone viral, and the viral nature of the Five Elders’ has yet to be surpassed.

1) Super Saiyan 4 Becomes Canon (Dragon Ball Daima)

In Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Daima episode #18, with the power of the Evil Third Eye, Gomah had become so strong that not even Goku in Super Saiyan 3 could defeat him. Things seemed truly dire, but after receiving a boost of magic from Neva, Goku gained an edge by unlocking a new form: Super Saiyan 4.

Super Saiyan 4 is one of the most iconic forms in Dragon Ball, and its sudden becoming canon was the biggest twist in the franchise that immediately took the world by storm. It perfectly closed out Akira Toriyama’s legacy in light of his tragic passing, and it’s easy to see why it was the biggest moment in anime in 2025.