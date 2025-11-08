One Piece’s Biggest Episode Of 2025 Is Even Bigger Than Fans Think

The One Piece anime has gone through an undeniable upgrade in recent years; while the anime was once criticized for its often lackluster quality, ever since the Wano arc, production has improved to not only make the anime more generally consistent, but to produce far more episodes with flat-out gorgeous visuals from start to finish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the past few years, One Piece has consistently been one of the best-looking anime a person can watch, and the Egghead arc, especially, has delivered some of the best-looking episodes in the entire series. That’s especially true of one recent episode, and while it’s received unanimous praise, it’s even better than some people might think.

One Piece Fans Don’t Even Know How Amazing Episode #1144 Is

One of the most hotly anticipated moments for the anime’s take on the Egghead arc was the arrival of the Five Elders in One Piece episode #1144, and not only was the entire sequence with the Five Elders depicted with gorgeously fluid visuals, but other sequences, like Zoro and Lucci’s fight, were also highly inventive in their production.

One Piece episode #1144 has been met with nothing but praise, and surprisingly, it’s even bigger than some people might realize. During the recent livestream covering new One Piece information, it was revealed that One Piece episode #1144 had the highest number of animation frames in the series’ history, with five times as many frames as the average episode.

Nearly every sequence in One Piece episode #1144 was filled with nonstop animation of the highest caliber, so when keeping that in mind, it’s easy to accept that it had far more frames than the average episode, and no better episode represents how great the modern One Piece anime can be.

One Piece’s Best Episode Sets An Amazing Standard For 2026

2026 marks the official start of the Elbaph arc in the One Piece anime, an arc fans have been waiting decades to see and is already receiving high praise in the manga, so if the Egghead arc can deliver episodes as great as episode #1144, then Elbaph needs to be just as good, if not better.

If anything, One Piece’s new schedule should make that fairly easy to see happen; One Piece will become a seasonal anime from 2026 onward, meaning the staff will have a much easier schedule to work with, and that, in turn, should lead to the Elbaph arc and beyond having animation on par with episode #1144 more often than not.

One Piece episode #1144 is a visual triumph not just by the anime’s standard, but for anime in general; it deserves all the praise it’s received purely for how much work went into making it look so gorgeous, and hopefully, it won’t be the last time One Piece does something like that.