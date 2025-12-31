Don’t Miss These 5 Incredible Anime Before They Leave Netflix in 2026

2026 is going to be another exciting year for anime fans with a new range of series premiering, including popular sequels and new additions to the anime world. Unlike Crunchyroll, which adds dozens of anime each season, Netflix has its own range of exclusive series you can’t find anywhere else, including the series branded as Originals. In recent years, the streaming giant has become more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix has several incredible anime available for streaming and continues to expand almost every month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, just as many new series are added to the platform each year, several incredible ones leave as well. There are many reasons behind this, including low viewership and licensing issues. While some famous series do return to the platform eventually, that doesn’t apply to those that aren’t famous. What’s on Netflix revealed that over a hundred Originals are leaving the platform, including these five incredible shows.

5) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The gorgeous anime produced by WIT Studio and directed by Tetsurō Araki, the director of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, was released in 2016. The anime even won the 2016 Newtype Anime Awards for Best TV Anime and eventually landed on Netflix. The story is set in a chaotic world, which is in the midst of the Industrial Revolution, as several horrific creatures known as Kabane are created by a mysterious virus.

Not only do they eat human flesh, but getting bitten by them means rising once again to join their ranks as one of the undead. The only way to kill Kabane is to destroy their steel-coated hearts, which is a lot easier said than done. Although humanity has created a massive wall to protect itself, the threat of these monsters is not over. Although the anime is leaving Netflix on September 13th, 2026, it’s still available on Crunchyroll.

4) Sirius the Jaeger

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works

Released in 2018, this original anime leaves off on a cliffhanger, only to leave viewers hanging for a second season. The story is set in the 1930s, following a young werewolf (Sirius) named Yuliy, a member of a vampire-hunting group called the Jaegers. The group’s latest mission brings them to Japan to stop a group of vampires who have been causing chaos in the shadows. The vampires’ goal is to find the powerful ancient relic known as the “Ark of Sirius,” said to grant immense power to the one who holds it.

Yuliy lost everything in his life because of the vampires’ thirst for power and swore to hunt every last one of them. As his hunt continues, he begins to uncover the dark truth about his past and the true nature of the legendary relic. The anime will leave the platform on April 6th, 2026, and there wouldn’t be no way to legally stream it anymore.

3) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki, this coming-of-age story follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest. Although Kai has never formally learned to play the instrument, he still produces a beautiful melody, as if the piano is responding to him. What’s strange is that no one else can play the broken piano except Kai. His raw talent caught the attention of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano prodigy turned teacher.

Along with him, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a famous pianist, also hopes to pursue his dream of becoming a great pianist. As the boys strive for success, they face several challenges along the way in the competitive music world. Just like Sirius the Jaeger, Forest of Piano is exclusive to Netflix, and viewers won’t be able to stream it legally after September 28th, 2026.

2) Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Definitely the most shocking entry on the list, especially considering how Netflix picked up this beloved story for a third season. Fans had all but lost hope for the story’s continuation after Season 2’s finale in 2011 until Netflix released Season 3 in 2024. The story follows Sawako Kuronuma, who has been given the nickname Sadako, a character from a horror story, due to her long black hair and gloomy look. However, in reality, she’s often misunderstood and is incredibly sweet, yearning to make friends and live a normal life.

As someone who lacks self-confidence, she is naturally drawn to the cheerful and friendly Shota Kazehaya, the most popular boy in her grade. As the two get closer, Sawako slowly breaks out of her shell and begins to get along with more of her classmates. Although all three seasons of the anime will leave Netflix on July 1st, 2026, you can still stream them on Crunchyroll.

1) Mob Psycho 100

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The series is based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, following Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student. Although he has decided to keep his destructive psychic abilities hidden from the world, things don’t always go the way one wants. Hoping to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, who wants to make use of Mob’s unique abilities.

As Arataka wishes, Mob continues to fight evil spirits with his powers, but the troubles surrounding him never end. Although the first season of the anime will be removed from Netflix on May 22nd, 2026, you can still stream it on Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!