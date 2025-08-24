10 Best Wit Studio Anime Too Consistently Good to Miss

If you’ve been in the anime fandom long, you’re probably familiar with some of the biggest animation studios: Toei, Mappa, Bones, A-1, Cloverworks, and Wit Studio, just to name a handful. Animation style plays a huge part in what makes an anime so memorable; think of Demon Slayer (Ufotable), popularized largely due to its bright and smooth animation. While factors such as plot, character arcs, and setting are important, it would be a lie to say the way something looks and is produced doesn’t affect the overall tone and presentation.

So many anime have been flops because of how they were brought to the big screen, in a way that didn’t respect or reference the original source material correctly. So having a studio with multiple hits under their belt, and to be lauded as one of the best studios in the game definitely means more than lip service. In this list, we’ll be looking at Wit Studio, known for titles such as Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, and Vinland Saga. And if you enjoy most of the content on this list, keep an eye out for Wit Studio’s upcoming One Piece remake.

10) The Rolling Girls

Courtesy of Wit Studio

The Rolling Girls is a feel good anime that delves into deeper, emotional material while maintaining a bright, fun tone and style. The anime came out in 2015, and had a single mini season consisting of 12 episodes. This series blends a few different genres, such as: magical girl, fantasy, action, and comedy. While there are light moments the show reflects heavily on themes of self-discovery, the importance of community, and persevering despite the obstacles in your path. The Rolling Girls tells its audience that the most ordinary of people among us can make a difference and change the world.

The anime is set in a world following the Great Tokyo War where much of the country has broken into fragmented city-states. These small communities are led by “Bests”, or individuals who possess supernatural powers and have an edge in keeping the peace. Four normal girls must step up to the plate when their local Best is taken out of commission by an injury. Together, they travel the country to maintain peace for their home, solve issues, and ensure stability for the citizens that depend on them.

9) Seraph of The End

Seraph of the End is an anime centered around vampires and those willing to fight back against the supernatural beings. It first came out in 2015 and garnered a total of two seasons. The series had a smooth animation style during its fighting sequences that helped it to stand out in the genre when it was first released. Seraph of the End dealt with issues such as sacrifice, morality, found family, and coming to terms with loss in order to move forward.

The anime takes place in a world nearly decimated by a devastating virus that killed off most of the human population— the only survivors are under the age of 13. Vampires emerge from the darkness to take control of the destroyed world and take many remaining humans as food sources. Yuichiro Hyakuya manages to escape the vampires as a young boy at a great cost; years later, he joins the ranks of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army, created to protect humanity against the vampiric forces.

8) My Deer Friend Nokotan

My Deer Friend Nokotan is a comedy slice-of-life anime with aspects of magical realism that make the plot all the more endearing. The series first aired in 2024 with its debut season containing 12 episodes. While the anime is certainly different from most that share its space, My Deer Friend Nokotan is praised by its fans for its unique humor, chaotic but fun plot points, and distinct animation style. The anime plays with the idea of a human and deer crossing paths in a school setting and what that would entail.

In the series, we follow Torako Koshi, the main protagonist, who attends high school. From the outside, Torako seems to have a polished outward appearance, but this is a face to hide the fact that she was previously delinquent. Despite her best efforts, Torako’s secret is nearly exposed when Noko Shikanoko, a deer-human hybrid girl, enrolls in classes at her school. Nokotan’s enhanced deer senses can smell Torako’s secret. This begins a string of hilarious shenanigans centered around Torako trying to prevent the truth from being revealed by her new friend.

7) Moonrise

Moonrise is an intriguing new addition to the science-fiction anime genre. This series debuted in 2025 with a total of 25 episodes on Netflix. The anime contains themes centered on political corruption, societal inequality, rebellion, and poverty. Moonrise features stunning animation and artwork, and manages to weave its plot seamlessly into the world-building of its futuristic setting.

In the show, Earth’s government has been replaced by an AI system that promotes prosperity and peace for its citizens. To maintain this perfect world, criminals and dissenters are sent to the Moon, a place that allows poverty, crime, and hardship to flourish among the new settlers. Our protagonist is Jack Shadow, driven by anger and a need for vengeance after his family is killed in an attack from lunar rebels. With the hope of one day avenging his family, Jack joins a scouting team to hunt down the King of the Moon and take out the rebellion once and for all.

6) Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings is another awesome fantasy choice on the roster of Wit Studio anime. It premiered back in 2022, and currently has a total of two seasons available. This coming-of-age fantasy series is notable for its distinct art style and strong storytelling. Ranking of Kings dives into themes of grey morality, the meaning of strength, and compassion for others. Its spin on classic fairy tale tropes subverts the genre and makes the anime a stand-out with its original plot.

The series follows kingdom heir Prince Bojji, who is often underestimated because he’s deaf and considered weak by other boys his age. Despite the ridicule and condescension Bojji faces, he dreams of one day becoming a powerful, great king to his people. One day, Bojji meets Kage, a member of a secretive clan; touched by the prince’s kindness and empathy, Kage decides to help Bojji fulfill his dream. Together, the two set out on a journey across the kingdom, facing numerous challenges and enemies, so Bojji can become strong.

5) Great Pretender

Great Pretender is a new heist anime that has quickly garnered attention for its bright, fast-paced style and tone. The series can be classified as a blend of crime, comedy, and drama genres. It aired in 2020 and has a total of two seasons currently. Its focus is presenting different con-man style schemes that don’t lack in action or slick humor as they’re pulled off. Common themes explored in the series are redemption, self-forgiveness, and learning to heal from the past.

In the Great Pretender, we start the series with Makoto Edamura, a low-life con artist who pulls off small scams to get by. Makoto ends up on the other end of a con when Laurence Thierry, a sophisticated scam artist, manages to get the better of him. Enthralled by the lifestyle Laurence leads, Makoto joins his band of con-artists to perform a series of high-level heists. The anime is presented in separate “Cases”, each of which focuses on a specific con the group is running.

4) Spy x Family

Spy x Family is one of the more popular anime of the past decade, with a large fan base that avidly supports the series. The anime is one of the best modern examples of found families in the media, and also focuses on other themes like acceptance and identity. The anime debuted back in 2022. It’s important to note that Spy x Family was a joint effort of CloverWorks Studio and Wit Studio who delegate production tasks between their respective teams. This series does have plenty of action and fighting sequences but has captured the hearts of audiences due to its layered complexity and use of comedy to highlight lighter moments.

Spy x Family’s story line revolves around renowned spy Twilight. He’s tasked with going undercover as civilian Loid Forger; along with his new identity, Loid gains a cover family to make his backstory appear more credible. What Loid doesn’t know is that his new wife Yor is secretly a master assassin, while their “daughter”, Anya, is a telepath. Their goal is to infiltrate a prestigious school to gain access to Loid’s target, though plenty of shenanigans ensue as the couple learn how to live together and present as a family.

3) The Ancient Magus’ Bride

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a romance anime that incorporates elements of fantasy and mystery into the main plot. It was released in 2017, with a total of two seasons that include 48 episodes. While romance is a huge focus in the story, there are deeper emotional themes explored: self-acceptance, belonging to a community, forming meaningful connections, and the power of life without regrets. It’s a moving tale that allows the main character to grow into her own abilities and identity as she’s immersed in a magical world.

In The Ancient Magus’ Bride, the plot follows Chise Hatori, a girl who’s lived a life of loneliness and neglect due to her ability to see and interact with the supernatural. Chise is sold at an auction; the person to purchase her is Elias Ainsworth, a powerful mage who bears an animal skull for a head. Elias intends to train Chise into her potential as a Sleigh Baggy, or someone able to toe the line between the human and magical world. Chise becomes both Elias’ apprentice and his intended bride, growing her abilities and interacting with creatures from the supernatural realm.

2) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is one of the most well-known anime of the last decade and is considered by many to be a modern classic. The anime is best classified as a dark fantasy that incorporates genres like horror, drama, and action; the series is also a great example of how shonen and seinen can blend together. Attack on Titan originally debuted back in 2013 (Wit Studio is responsible for the production of the first three seasons), and had a total of four seasons. Themes that the series delves into include the pursuit of freedom, corruption, the cycle of violence, and prejudice.

Our main character is Eren Yeager, a young boy who lives on Paradis Island where humanity is gathered behind walls to protect them against Titans, monstrous beings that kill and eat humans. When Wall Maria is breached, Eren’s hometown is destroyed and his mother killed by a Titan. Driven by hatred for Titans, Eren decides to join the Scout Regiment with his childhood best friends to aid in the quest to drive Titans back and search for signs of life beyond the walls. Along the way, Eren learns he himself is a Shifter, able to transform into a Titan; this revelation kick-starts a journey for knowledge on what caused the Titan outbreak and the true nature of the world they inhabit.

1) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is popular among other contemporary seinen anime, ranking among the best, most transformative experiences in the medium. Its genre can best be described as a mixture of action, adventure, and historical drama. The first season aired in 2019 (Wit only animated the first season before MAPPA took over for the second), and had a total of 24 episodes. Vinland Saga takes the best of Viking epics and turns them into an anime; it addresses themes such as the cycle of revenge, consequences of war, and the ability to obtain redemption in life.

The story centers around Thorfinn, a young Icelandic man whose father was murdered by Askeladd, the captain of a band of Viking pirates. Thorfinn embarks on a quest of vengeance to kill his father’s murderer by joining Askeladd’s mercenary group. During his time there, Thorfinn experiences the inherent violence and bleakness of the world he inhabits and instead begins to look for a new end goal— Vinland, a legendary peaceful land where he wishes to rebuild a new world.

Have you seen any of these anime series? Tell us more about which Wit Studio animation is your personal favorite in the comments.