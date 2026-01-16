Dragon Ball: 7 Super Saiyan Forms We Deserved to See More

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga, which debuted over four decades ago, completely revolutionized the Shonen genre. The series introduced several Shōnen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows even today. The most popular trope among them was transformations, which became a standard for action Shōnen. The trope wasn’t new in the series, but none of them hit the mark as much as a Super Saiyan. During his fight against Frieza, Goku became the first Saiyan in centuries to unlock this legendary power, and soon afterwards, many followed his path.

The franchise released several sequels and spin-offs ever since, most of which centered around Saiyans. Among the many other forms these Saiyan warriors take, the seven of them listed below didn’t have enough screen time as they deserve.

7) Pseudo Super Saiyan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This underrated form is an anime original featured only in the 1991 film, Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug. It’s a semi-advanced technique that happens when a Saiyan is on the brink of death, where they briefly reach the state of a Super Saiyan. Goku was initially overpowered by Lord Slug, the main antagonist of the film. However, he easily got the upper hand after transforming as he became uncontrollable, reminding King Kai of the Super Saiyan form from the legend.

6) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Kaio-ken

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku combined his Super Saiyan God form with his iconic Kaio-Ken technique, which resulted in a unique transformation, granting him unprecedented strength. Although Goku began developing this form to prepare for his fight against Beerus, he first used this ability against assassin Hit during the tournament against Universe 6. As a result of using this form, he developed Delayed Onset Ki Disorder, resulting in his inability to control his ki for a brief period of time.

5) Super Saiyan Rose

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This form is unique to Zamasu and uses the most unique colors to depict his godly powers. During the Future Trunks Arc in Dragon Ball Super, the villain was unstoppable thanks to unlocking this form. It’s not just the appearance, but the power this form grants far surpasses that of Super Saiyan God, so much so that even the combined efforts of Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks weren’t enough to defeat the villain.

4) Super Saiyan 3

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

During the Buu Saga in DBZ, Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 merely served as a distraction so the Z Fighters could carry out their plan against the villain. The form was briefly reintroduced in Super against Beerus. However, the most shocking part was when Vegeta used it in Dragon Ball Daima. Despite the exceptional strength it provides, Super Saiyan 3 hasn’t been used much because it causes severe drain in stamina.

3) Super Saiyan Rage

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Future Trunks always had a knack for surprising fans, and this might be his best and last moment ever. He is currently living in an alternate timeline and has been forbidden to time-travel again, so there’s almost no chance of him returning to the story. Although it may be an anime-original form, considering the powers it granted him, it could changed the tide of any battle he fought.

2) Legendary Super Saiyan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This extremely rare and powerful transformation appears once every thousand years, along with a single user gifted with the ability to use it. While the anime original films introduced Broly as the Legendary Super Saiyan, Dragon Ball Super had another version of him in Universe 6, a female Saiyan warrior named Kale.

1) Super Saiyan 4 (Dragon Ball Daima)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Super Saiyan 4 was originally revealed in the non-canon series Dragon Ball GT, Akira Toriyama reintroduced this form in his final project, Dragon Ball Daima. Thanks to Neva for using his magic to awaken Goku’s dormant powers, the Saiyan hero underwent a new transformation shortly before Daima‘s finale. The transformation happened right before Gomah, the main villain of the series, could deal a finishing blow, but luckily, Goku was easily able to overpower the villain.

