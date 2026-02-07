Dragon Ball Super: All Sagas Ranked From Worst to Best

Two decades after ending the original Dragon Ball manga, Akira Toriyama returned with the Dragon Ball Super manga, illustrated by Toyotaro. The story takes place a few years after the Buu Saga, where Goku and his friends are living peacefully with their families. Nothing significant has happened over the years, but Goku and Vegeta refuse to give up on training and testing the limits of their powers. However, just when things were calm, the God of Destruction Beerus, known to be the most powerful deity in the universe, awakened from his slumber and began searching for a Super Saiyan God. Since Beerus’ fight with Goku, the series has featured one adventure after another as Goku and the others continue to become more powerful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following Toriyama’s death in 2024, the manga has been on an indefinite hiatus. Fans are waiting for Toyotaro to take over the helm and continue the story, but there’s no official confirmation when the story will continue. So far, the manga has released eight Sagas, all of which offer exciting battles. Although there’s no arc in the Dragon Ball Super manga that could be considered bad, there’s always something better than the other.

8) High School Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As the shortest arc in the series, it serves as the prequel to the Super Hero Saga and sets up the premise of a new adventure. It follows the events that take place four months before the film, but doesn’t offer the same level of thrill and excitement as the other arcs. Trunks and Goten are now teenagers attending high school and carrying on Gohan’s legacy as Saiyaman X-1 and X-2, excited to begin a new chapter in their lives.

7) Super Hero Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The latest Saga of the series expands on the story of the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, following Piccolo and Gohan. Although the Red Ribbon Army has long been destroyed by Goku, there are many who carry on the spirit of the army. They have created two ultimate Androids named Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, threatening the planet yet again.

6) Universe 6 Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Not long after Beerus’ twin brother Champa was introduced, the twins began fighting for planet Earth due to the delicacy it offers. Since Universe 6’s Earth is destroyed, Champa offers to hold a tournament not only for Universe 7’s Earth but also for the possession of the Super Dragon Balls. The tournament offers some of the most thrilling fights in the story, including Goku vs. Hit. However, the overall arc pales in comparison to the Tournament of Power held between multiple universes.

5) God of Destruction Beerus Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The first arc of the manga follows the events that took place in the Battle of Gods film, where Beerus threatens to destroy Earth if he doesn’t get to fight against the Super Saiyan God. With the help of Shenron and his fellow Saiyans, Goku unlocks the mysterious form, but even that’s not enough to defeat the God of Destruction. Luckily, Beerus took a liking to not only Earth’s delicacies but also its inhabitatnts so he spared the planet.

4) Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Last month, the anime confirmed its return to adapt this Saga which takes place right after the Tournament of Saga. It’s also referred to as the Moro Arc, where Goku and Vegeta join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. Moro is one of the most powerful villains in the entire franchise, forcing Goku and Vegeta to level up before putting the villain back into prison.

3) Granolah the Survivor Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

During his days serving under Frieza, Vegeta has done many awful things for the galactic tyrant, and decades later, his past comes back to haunt him. This Saga focuses on the consequences of the Saiyans’ actions as they destroyed many planets across the galaxy, one of which was Cereal, and the lone survivor, Granolah, has taken it upon himself to avenge his race. He uses the Dragon Balls to become the strongest warrior in the universe as he easily overpowers Goku and Vegeta.

2) Future Trunks Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

From the beginning to almost the end, the Saga maintains layers of mysteries regarding the villain’s identity across multiple timelines. Future Trunks returns to the current timeline again to seek help from Goku and the others. The world he once fought to protect has been nearly destroyed, and there’s no way to defeat the villain. Even with Goku and Vegeta’s help, Zamasu couldn’t be defeated, forcing Goku to make an extreme decision.

1) Tournament of Power Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The battle royale between multiple universes turned out to be the most exciting series of battles with higher stakes than ever. In a battle to see which universe will be allowed to survive, Goku and the Z Fighters encounter some of the most powerful opponents they have ever faced. Not to mention that fighting with Jiren unlocked Goku’s Ultra Instinct form, which significantly boosted his power.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



