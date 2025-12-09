My Hero Academia: Every Power Inside One for All, Ranked

One for All makes Izuku Midoriya’s quest to become the number one hero possible in My Hero Academia, but later seasons reveal there are multiple Quirks inside this inherited power — and some are more useful than others. Although Midoriya starts My Hero Academia without any Quirk to speak of, he winds up controlling seven as the anime continues. Season 5 reveals that he can access the previous One for All users’ abilities in addition to the stockpiled power. And he uses each of their Quirks to his advantage during the final fight against Tomura Shigaraki, with some proving more effective than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although My Hero Academia flies through Deku’s mastery of these powers, they make for thrilling fight sequences throughout the anime’s later seasons, as they allow him to do more than punch and kick when confronting villains. Combined, the Quirks inside One for All work together to make the anime’s lead a formidable opponent. However, breaking them down into their separate uses, its clear that some of these abilities are stronger and more worthwhile than the others.

7) Smokescreen

Midoriya inherits Smokescreen from the sixth One for All user, En Tayutai, and it grants him the ability to engulf himself and his surroundings in purple smoke. It’s a helpful Quirk when going on the defense, as it allows its user to hide. It can also render opponents unable to see their surroundings and be used to distract them. Deku defeats Muscular and Lady Nagant with such strategies during the Dark Hero arc. Of course, Deku benefits from using Danger Sense alongside it, which enables him to maintain his senses while immersed in the smoke.

Looking at Smokescreen on its own, it comes with a few significant downsides. Firstly, the Quirk could make its own user blind to their surroundings if they aren’t careful. This makes it risky to use, even if it serves as a good source of camouflage. Additionally, Smokescreen seems easy to clear; Bakugo makes quick work of it when Class A confronts Deku. And finally, this Quirk isn’t very useful when going on the offense. With so many negatives, it’s arguably the weakest individual power inside One for All.

6) Float

Float comes from One for All’s seventh user and All Might’s mentor, Nana Shimura, and it’s an especially handy Quirk against Shigaraki. As its name suggests, Float allows Midoriya to hover and fly through the air — a useful ability for any superhero. It proves particularly effective throughout My Hero Academia, as Shigaraki’s Quirk causes everything he touches to decay and extends to anything connected to the original object. Float lets Deku avoid touching the ground when the villain unleashes this power, and combined with Blackwhip, it allows him to save others from Shigaraki’s onslaught.

Of course, against another opponent, Float might not be as useful. The ability to fly has its perks, but Float isn’t that powerful offensively or defensively on its own. Combined with other Quirks, it can accomplish a lot; alongside enhanced speed, its user could dodge attacks in the air, launch air-based assaults, and travel long distances. It’s not much compared to other Quirks inside One for All, but it does lend itself to more uses than Smokescreen.

5) Fa Jin

Midoriya unlocks the third user’s Quirk, Fa Jin, during My Hero Academia Season 6, and it’s a flashy and advantageous ability to have — though it requires some effort to actually use. Bruce’s Quirk allows Deku to amass kinetic energy by repeating the same motion over and over. Once the energy reaches a powerful level, he can release it from any part of his body, giving him a boost in speed and power. Deku demonstrates this when fighting Lady Nagant, and he utilizes this ability during the Final War arc. He also combines Fa Jin with his other Quirks, leading to much better results than if he’d used this power alone.

Fa Jin is obviously a great addition to any hero’s offense arsenal, but it’s not a perfect power. For one, the requirement to “charge” this ability before using it can prove inconvenient in unexpected confrontations. And even when its user is prepared, they’ll need to rebuild energy before using Fa Jin repeatedly. That’s not always possible in battle, making this a difficult power to fully depend on.

4) Danger Sense

A play on Spider-Man’s Spidey sense, Midoriya’s Danger Sense is an incredible defensive Quirk, allowing its user to feel any threats nearby. Originally belonging to Hikage Shinomori, One for All’s fourth holder, Danger Sense detects anyone with negative feelings and malicious intent towards its user. The ability to pick up on this enables the user to anticipate attacks and respond before they can happen. This saves Deku on numerous occasions, and while it doesn’t have many offensive uses, it doesn’t need to. If you can dodge a villain’s attack, you’re already a step ahead.

Unfortunately, the very things that make Danger Sense useful can also cause it to backfire. Since the Quirk is dependent on the emotions of those in proximity to its user, it can be manipulated. It wouldn’t pick up on an enemy capable of cloaking their motives. It could also be set off by people who are angry or upset but don’t pose a genuine threat. Even with these drawbacks, it’s quite literally a lifesaver.

3) Gearshift

My Hero Academia waits to reveal Gearshift, the Quirk belonging to the second user of One for All, Toshitsugu Kudo, and it’s easy to see why. Gearshift is probably the most powerful ability in One for All’s arsenal, granting Deku the ability to defy the laws of physics and alter how fast people and objects move through space. It’s a lot to wrap one’s head around, but Midoriya shows off its strength by using it to enhance his own speed and power in the fight against Shigaraki. Gearshift allows him to reach new heights, particularly when combined with his other Quirks.

As you might expect, the might of Gearshift comes at a cost; with One for All increasing the Quirk’s power so greatly, it takes a massive toll on the user’s body. Kudo reveals that Midoriya can only wield it for around five minutes, and My Hero Academia‘s lead sees the truth of this firsthand during the Final War arc. That makes impossible to use more than one, and it suggests it must be saved until the right moment. That’s the reason it doesn’t rank higher on the list of One for All’s Quirks, despite being the strongest.

2) Blackwhip

Although My Hero Academia sets Gearshift up to be Deku’s strongest Quirk within One for All, Blackwhip has more range, and it can be used for longer periods of time. The first ability to manifest in Season 5 — and the one that informs Deku that he can access multiple Quirks — Blackwhip comes from Daigoro Banjo, the fifth user of One for All. It lets its user emit tendrils from their body, which can be used in offense and defense, making this Midoriya’s most adaptable Quirk.

Over the span of the anime, we see Midoriya use Blackwhip in many ways. He restrains villains with it, catches and carries allies, travels from building to building, and uses it to strike out at enemies. It’s a powerful ability, and Deku even uses it to move when Gearshift wears his body down. Its main shortcoming is that it’s impacted by the users’ wellbeing. Deku loses control of it when he’s mentally anguished. However, this also makes it stronger when channeled correctly. Needless to say, Blackwhip is the best Quirk within One for All, though it doesn’t top the base power.

1) One for All

The only reason Midoriya can access the six other Quirks, One for All is a force to be reckoned with throughout My Hero Academia. Deku never learns to use it at 100% without harming his body, and yet, he still manages to do plenty of damage with it. One for All’s stockpiling is so powerful that it improves all of the Quirks of the prior users, and it allows them to interact with one another, giving Midoriya some serious advantages throughout the series. It also grants users massive strength and speed, which All Might and Midoriya both tap into before the latter unlocks the other Quirks. Without this power, Midoriya’s story isn’t possible — and My Hero Academia‘s world may very well have fallen to its villains.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!