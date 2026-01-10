Naruto: Sasuke’s 7 Most Powerful Jutsu Ranked

The power system of Naruto is vast and unique, with most characters adapting their personal fighting styles while relying on the basic fundamentals of jutsu. Among the many kinds of jutsu, ninjutsu and taijutsu are by far the most common, while genjutsu is limited to only specific Shinobi, such as the Uchiha Clan. As a member of one of the strongest clans in history, Sasuke always had the potential to become a great Shinobi, even as a child. However, it wasn’t only thanks to his bloodline, but he also became powerful thanks to his unparalleled dedication and numerous trials. After leaving the Leaf Village, he learned under Orochimaru and ultimately awakened his Mangekyō Sharingan after his brother Itachi died.

During the Fourth Great Shinobi War, he acquired the legendary power of the Rinnegan when his chakra merged with the Sage of the Six Paths, who granted the young Shinobi a bit of his power. Throughout his arduous journey, Sasuke gained enough power to rival anyone in the world, and the only one who was able to stand against him was Naruto.

7) Chidori

Sasuke learned this technique from Kakashi and mastered it in no time before it became his own iconic move. He has used this ability throughout the series, not only because he has full control over it but also because of the speed and precision this technique gives him in close combat. Since he has a natural affinity for both lightning and fire chakra, he could easily channel his lightning chakra around his hand and use many variations of it.

6) Kirin

Kirin is Sasuke’s ultimate technique, unique only to him, where he draws natural lightning from thunder clouds and controls it with chakra to fuel the power of his strike. Despite the devastating blow it causes, shaping and using the lightning in this attack requires very little chakra since most of the power comes from drawing out lightning. This attack was powerful enough to completely obliterate a small mountain and Itachi’s Uchiha’s Susanoo, even though it was used when Sasuke didn’t even have his Mangekyō Sharingan.

5) Chibaku Tensei

The technique was first shown when Nagato Uzumaki attacked the Leaf Village before the Fourth Great Shinobi War began. It’s derived from the Deva Path of the Rinnegan, allowing the user to create a black sphere between their hands and hurl it into the sky. The sphere generates a powerful attractive force, pulling everything in the vicinity to it. Even though the technique requires a great amount of Chakra, Sasuke is effortlessly able to create nine of them to trap the tailed beasts inside.

4) Space–Time Dōjutsu

As the name suggests, this Jutsu allows him to transcend the boundaries of space and time and travel through dimensions. While the range of this technique isn’t much, it is capable enough to turn the tide of any battle. He can shift space and switch places with anything, whether it’s his opponent or an inanimate object. When activating the technique, a black portal appears in the air from which anyone or anything can easily pass through.

3) Kagutsuchi

Another technique exclusive to the deuteragonist of the series is just as terrifying as one would expect from someone who has just awakened his Mangekyō Sharingan. This technique allows him to shape-transform Amaterasu and manipulate the black flames at will. While he uses his left eye to activate the Amaterasu, his right eye allows him to control the flames.

2) Susanoo

Susanoo is one of the most iconic techniques in the series, and the most powerful ability those with Mangekyō Sharingan have at their disposal. It allows the user to create a gigantic avatar made from their chakra and have it fight on their behalf. It forms around the user and becomes an extension of their will, serving both as an offensive and defensive measure.

1) Indra’s Arrow

Indra’s Arrow is unarguably Sasuke’s most powerful offensive technique, where his Susanoo is able to create a longbow and arrow that are infused with lightning-natured chakra. To launch an attack of this scale, he not only used his Susanoo but also absorbed chakra from all nine-tailed beasts, getting the power necessary for it. Although Lightning Release is naturally inferior to Wind Release, Sasuke was still able to match Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken with this technique.

