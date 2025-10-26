3 Naruto Jutsu Styles That Deserve Way More Focus In The Series

The world of Naruto is brimming with unique and powerful techniques, from flashy elemental releases to intricate genjutsu and specialized clan abilities. While some jutsu styles, like the iconic Rasengan or Chidori, were a regular part of the series and Naruto’s development, others faded into the background despite their incredible potential. These sidelined techniques show fascinating mechanics, tactical depth, or unique lore that could have significantly deepened the series’ countless battles and character arcs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sheer variety of jutsu available to the shinobi world suggests that some of the most innovative and exciting fighting styles were only ever briefly glimpsed, leaving fans to wonder about their true strengths and the masters who wield them.

3) Demonic Illusion: Tree Binding Death

Kurenai Yūhi’s signature genjutsu is a truly terrifying ability that highlights the strategic power behind illusion techniques. It binds the target, seemingly wrapping them in a tree before the user can deliver a fatal blow. As a technique that appears to be a powerful and specialized genjutsu unique to one of Konoha’s few illusionists, it had the potential to be a foundation for deeper exploration into the nature of genjutsu outside of Sharingan-based abilities.

Brief glimpses of Kurenai’s genjutsu hint at a fighting style entirely focused on immediate, inescapable capture. If the series had explored this technique more, it could have delved into the intricacies of how Kurenai casts it, its susceptibility to other jutsu methods, or variations that Kurenai might have developed over her career. A deeper focus on Kurenai as a character and her skill could have set up a fascinating contrast to the brute-force taijutsu and ninjutsu battles that dominate the series.

2) Wind Scythe

Temari’s mastery over wind release is arguably the most impressive non-tailed-beast wind style in the entire series, and the Wind Scythe is her iconic tool. This technique utilizes her massive fan to conjure powerful, slicing gusts of wind that can carve through stone and deflect almost anything. It’s a versatile, long-range attack that lets Temari dominate the battlefield by controlling the space and keeping opponents at bay, showcasing a rare form of a large-scale ninjutsu.

The pure destructive and tactical capabilities of this technique, and Temari’s fighting style overall, deserved a deeper dive. The concept of using such a massive, unique weapon to channel and amplify elemental power is something no other character in the series can do. Exploring the different levels of power Temari could channel through her fan, from gentle breezes to devastating tornadoes, and the training required to master such control would have made for incredibly storytelling.

1) Black Secret Technique

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The Black Secret Technique is Kankuro’s specialty, particularly his reliance on his puppet—Kuroari—to trap, and then his puppet Karasu to brutally finish off opponents. This style focuses on highly specialized, two-part combinations for offense and defense. It blends strategic positioning with poison and bladed weaponry, equipping Kankuro with a distinct and gruesome way of fighting.

Kankuro’s fighting style is a perfect example of a different kind of physical confrontation that does not require direct combat. The process of mastering multiple puppets, each with unique modifications and hidden weapons, gives Kankuro a wealth of materials to choose from in the heat of battle. A greater focus on this technique could have shown more advanced puppet combinations or the development of new, specialized puppets, deepening the lore of the extremely rare skill within the Sand Village.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!