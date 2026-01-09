Naruto: 5 Most Powerful Shinobi in Leaf Village’s History

For the majority of the story, the world of Naruto was riddled with the chaos and tragedy of the seemingly never-ending wars. For decades, or even longer, Shinobi clans have always been at odds with one another. This is why the establishment of the Hidden Leaf Village was such a revolutionary movement, which only happened thanks to the combined efforts of Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha, who put their differences aside and strived to build an era of peace. Although Madara was misguided by Black Zetsu, the village lived on, and more legendary clans joined them one after the other. Even though it’s only been a decade, the village has a rich history of powerful Shinobi, overwhelming all the major nations through their powers.

Several clans followed the example and built their own villages, but the conflicts would never end. Finally, the Shinobi Clans put all their differences aside in the Fourth Great Shinobi War against Madara and Obito Uchiha. Through just a few decades since the village’s establishment, many Shinobi etched their names in history thanks to their exceptional skills.

5) Tobirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Although the full extent of Tobirama’s powers was never explored in the story, just his presence was enough to intimidate everyone around him, except for his older brother, Hashirama. As a direct descendant of the legendary Senju Clan, his immense chakra reserves and his unparalleled knowledge of foundational jutsu allowed him to create a vast number of powerful Jutsu, including the ones that were considered forbidden, such as Reanimation Jutsu, Flying Raijin, and many more.

4) Madara Uchiha

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The name Madara Uchiha was enough to incite fear across all nations, and the Fourth Great Shinobi War proved just how dangerous he was. Thanks to his exceptional chakra and his ability to use all kinds of jutsu after awakening his Mangekyō Sharingan, Madara was pretty much unstoppable. He was a force to be reckoned with, as he single-handedly faced the Shinobi Alliance and overwhelmed several thousand shinobi with his devastating powers.

3) Hashirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The only Shinobi who was ever able to stand against and even defeat a force of nature like Madara was Hashirama Senju, the legendary first Hokage. His mastery of Wood Jutsu, paired with his Sage Mode, allowed him to launch all kinds of powerful attacks, so much so that he even rivaled Madara, accompanied by the Nine-Tails. Hashirama was also a legend in Medical Justu, so much so that even someone as talented as Tsunade was said to be leagues apart from him.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

After the Fourth Great Shinobi War, Sasuke and Naruto easily surpassed the legendary Hashirama and Madara. Sasuke gained the power of the Rinnegan in one eye while also being capable of using his Mangekyō Sharingan. Thanks to his speed and the variety of attacks at his disposal, the only Shinobi in the world who was near his level was Naruto Uzumaki. He left the village after the war and protected it from the shadows.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

For the majority of the story, Naruto only possessed half the power of Kurama, but that changed after the Fourth Great Shinobi War. His Sage Mode, paired with his experience over the story and mastery of powerful Jutsu such as Rinnegan and the Shadow Clone, allowed him to fight toe to toe against Sasuke. While the difference in their power isn’t much, Naruto is slightly stronger than Sasuke.

