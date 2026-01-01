The 3 Biggest Changes 2025 Brought to the Anime World (No. 1 Halted a 26-Year-Old Legacy)

2025 was one of the most fulfilling years for anime, bringing changes that have impacted the industry forever. As the medium continues to become more mainstream, it was natural for the industry to introduce changes to cater to a broader audience. 2025 marked a major step in this evolution, with several shifts leaving a lasting impact on the anime industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These changes emerged alongside the growing popularity of anime, and this year in particular highlighted which genres resonated most with fans. Furthermore, two major changes were implemented that are likely to be adopted by more anime going forward, bringing an end to long-standing traditions and ushering in a permanent transformation for the industry.

3) Dark Tropes Are the New Trend

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

While many new anime debuted this year across a variety of genres, the one that stood out the most was anime centered around dark tropes. The rise of darker narratives became increasingly noticeable starting in the summer of 2025, with the biggest shock to fans coming from Takopi’s Original Sin. The anime went on to break a record never achieved before, largely due to its dark and realistic themes.

Meanwhile, other titles further fueling the appeal of dark tropes included The Summer Hikaru Died and Gachiakuta. The latter even became a strong entry in the shonen genre, proving that shonen anime with darker themes can work exceptionally well. This shift signals that the anime industry is moving in a new direction, with dark tropes emerging as a trend fans are likely to see more of in the future.

2) Anime Movie Adaptations

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Perhaps the most evident change that 2025 brought is the growing trend of anime being adapted as theatrical releases rather than traditional seasonal formats. While this shift had been developing for some time, 2025 appears to have solidified it. Much of this momentum comes from the global success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1, which demonstrated that studios can benefit greatly from theatrical releases.

With Chainsaw Man also releasing a movie this year that achieved worldwide success, and with its next installment possibly following the same format, the rise of anime movie adaptations is clearly becoming a trend. Several more anime films are planned for the upcoming years as well, confirming that fans will increasingly get to experience their favorite series on the big screen.

1) The End of Long-Running Anime

The biggest change that 2025 brought to the anime world is the announcement that the juggernaut series One Piece will shift to a seasonal format starting in 2026, bringing an end to a legacy it maintained for more than 26 years. Few imagined such a move would ever happen; however, as the industry continues to evolve, this decision clearly signals the end of the long-running anime era.

As anime becomes increasingly mainstream and audiences demand higher quality, it is no longer feasible to sustain long-running series while maintaining top-tier production standards. One Piece had been affected by this for years, and this shift indicates that long-running anime will no longer be the dominant trend in the modern era, making it the most impactful change of 2025 for the anime industry.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!