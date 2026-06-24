HIDIVE Reveals New Summer 2026 Anime Lineup

With the anime industry growing in massive popularity worldwide, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media. Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans across various regions, adding dozens of new series every quarter as part of the new season lineup. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE often add several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy. Most of those anime series have already been released a few years or even decades ago, and some are even classics that have lost their hype over time.

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Unfortunately, although these classic anime series showcase the diversity and artistic range in anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing and low viewership. Some were even considered classics during the time of their broadcast, but didn’t stand the test of time. Each month, the official website of HIDIVE releases a new slate for anime, revealing a list of series that will be added and removed from its library. The June 2026 schedule has just been released, and it includes several classics from Tatsunoko Production, an animation studio established in 1962.

HIDIVE Has Major Plans For Summer 2026 Anime Season

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HIDIVE is now in the midst of the Spring 2026 anime schedule this month, but it is already looking ahead to the Summer 2026 line up with their first major new exclusive coming to the platform later this July. As the Spring 2026 anime schedule rounds out its halfway mark for many of the latest airing shows, it’s time to start looking ahead to the next wave of new shows coming later this July. It’s going to be a hot Summer with tons of cool anime, and HIDIVE has an offering to keep an eye out for.

HIDIVE has announced that they will be exclusively streaming the anime adaptation for Yoneori’s The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World later this Summer for fans in the United States, Canada and other international territories such as the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Coming to the streaming service later this July as part of HIDIVE’s Summer 2026 anime schedule, you can check out the trailer for The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World below.

Upcoming HIDIVE Summer 2026 Anime Will Take The Stage At Anime Expo

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The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World will be making its debut sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule with HIDIVE, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Atsushi Nigorikawa will be directing the anime for EMT Squared in association with Ankichi Kobo. Takashi Aoshima will be providing the scripts, Kana Utatane will be composing the music for Lantis, and original light novel artist Akane Nitou is credited for the original character designs with Izumi Ishii bringing them to life.

The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World will feature an opening theme titled “Butterfly” as performed by INUWASI, and an ending theme titled “Holy Sweet Home” as performed by Onkan Lemonade. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Sora Tokui as Rin, Yuki On as Ville, Sumire Morohoshi as Aria, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Senon, Shoya Chiba as Ed, and Kaede Hondo as Gomamiso. As it gets closer to July, we’ll likely get even more updates on its production soon.









