New Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Debuts Ahead of Home Video Launch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is readying for its first major launch on Blu-ray and DVD, and a new trailer is showing off more of its home video launch. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been one of the biggest releases in the franchise’s history as it absolutely dominated theaters in Japan across nine full months in the region. But while it’s meant international fans have needed to wait a long time for another chance to see the movie for themselves, it’s now taking a great step forward with an upcoming Blu-ray and DVD launch.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its first Blu-ray and DVD debut with a launch in Japan later this July, and this is a big step to getting the first film in the trilogy out of theaters. This new home video launch in the region is going to be long before it hits international territories, but it’s still giving fans a new look at the film as it shows off how it’s going to hit the home media format. With all sorts of extras and goodies planned for the Blu-ray and DVD debut, you can check out the trailer below.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Releases New Trailer for Blu-ray Launch

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Blu-ray/DVD release on July 29th, but unfortunately no international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. That could change soon enough, however, as the franchise has announced it will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July celebrating the film. That would be the perfect time to confirm a release date for its home video release, but also could be a perfect time to confirm other notable details.

One of the harsher aspects of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s runaway success in theaters through Japan is the fact that it hasn’t been the same for fans in international territories. Although many screenings were extended a few weeks after their initial debut, Japan is really the only region where it kept the film in theaters for nearly a year’s worth of time. They even brought it back to theaters for another week after it left. It just meant that there was no wider home release for the film during all that time.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is fast approaching a year since its original debut in theaters, and there are no signs of a streaming release. The panel at Anime Expo 2026 could be when we get a streaming release date (or even a potential shadow on the same day), and that moves us closer to the eventual release of the second film in the trilogy adapting Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Infinity Castle arc. .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is not going to be releasing in 2026, and it might be even longer than that before we get to see it. Ufotable has slotted the film into their “Future Projects” slate with a reveal earlier this year, and with it confirmed that it’s not going to be hitting until 2027 at the earliest. But without a 2027 date set for the film either, it might not even be until 2028 that we see it.

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