17 Years Later, Classic Original Anime Gets a New Adaptation

Eden of the East by Production I.G. is one of the most acclaimed original anime series of all time. The anime debuted in 2009 and released 11 episodes as a side story. Following the series’ success, the studio released several movies, and the story was even adapted into a light novel by Kenji Kamiyama. The series just confirmed a new Stage Play adaptation and even launched a new X handle and an official website to keep fans updated about the project. The play will be held in April and May, but further details will be announced at a later date.

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The tagline on the official key visual reads: “‘Noblesse oblige. May you continue to be a savior—.’ The game of Seleçãoes isn’t over yet.” The announcement became viral on social media as fans expressed their excitement over the adaptation. Many even felt nostalgic since the series has a special legacy in the anime industry even now.

Eden of the East Director and Character Designer Share Celebratory Messages

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

On the official website of the stage play, the messages from the director and original creator, Kenji Kamiyama, and character designer Chica Umino were also revealed. Kamiyama shared, “Eden of the East was a limited-time tale—the story of a boy and a girl born across the divide between the Showa and Heisei eras. Now, their adventure—a challenge waged against the very atmosphere of that era—transcends time to be reborn on the stage in the Reiwa age. I am simply overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion!”

Meanwhile, Umino said, “Eden of the East is a series I absolutely adore. When I heard it was being adapted for the stage, I found myself wondering just how that story would be brought to life in a theatrical setting… I am simply delighted that the day is coming once again when we’ll get to see Takizawa and Saki running around in action.”

Kamiyama also quoted the official announcement on X to boost its visibility. The renowned director is well-known for his contributions to several incredible anime, such as the Ghost in the Shell franchise, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit, Ultraman, and more. On the other hand, Chica Umino is best known for March Comes in Like a Lion and Honey & Clover.

What Is Eden of the East About?

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This award-winning sci-fi mystery series takes place after an unusual terrorist event when Japan was hit by missile strikes, but surprisingly, no one was harmed. The incident became known as “Careless Monday” and was soon forgotten by the world. Three months later, college student Saki Morimi travels to America on her graduation trip and encounters an eccentric man named Akira Takizawa lying naked in front of the White House.

Although he has amnesia, he believes himself to be a terrorist and even has a cell phone with 8.2 billion yen in digital currency. Despite his suspicious behavior, Saki soon befriends him and gets tangled in a dangerous death game as the shocking connection between the mysterious man and Careless Monday comes to light.

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