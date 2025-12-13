2 Years Ago, One of The Greatest Shonen Characters Died

For decades, Shonen Jump has been one of the biggest manga publishers in the world, giving anime fans some of the most popular franchises that take the anime world by storm. While the publication routinely celebrates the lives of its heroes, this doesn’t mean that every character is safe from the afterlife. In fact, it has been two years since one of the most significant characters within the Soul Society passed this mortal coil, meaning now is a good time to reflect on said Shinigami and the effect they had on the world of Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Soul Reapers.

Retsu Unohana was one of the most powerful members of the Soul Society, but this fact didn’t save her when she fought against Kenpachi. During the anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War, Unohana realizes that the Shinigami are going to need to give the one-eyed swordsman an upgrade in fighting against Yhwach and his Wandenreich. Throughout their fight, anime fans learn more about Kenpachi’s origin story and how he wasn’t the first Soul Reaper to have that name. In fact, Unohana once held it herself, passing on the name to her powerful successor. Giving her life to help Kenpachi “level up,” Unohana would die, but in doing so, the swordsman seemingly unlocked his Bankai, something Bleach fans have yet to see him use in the anime. To celebrate this unfortunate anniversary, Viz Media shared a tribute clip to Retsu.

Two years ago today, the Unohana vs. Zaraki battle came to an end 🔥 (via BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War) pic.twitter.com/yvpM7FNMGc — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) December 13, 2025

The Thousand-Year Blood War Finale

The final entry of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is confirmed to air next year, though a specific release window has yet to be revealed. Luckily, we might know when we can expect the Shinigami to return sooner than many might expect. In around a week, the major event known as Jump Festa will take place in Japan to detail the future of many of the franchises that first got their start in Weekly Shonen Jump. Bleach has already been confirmed to have a spot at the event taking place next week, and it seems highly likely that the Studio Pierrot production will have new details to share.

As for whether we can expect new stories focusing on the Soul Society in the future, that is anyone’s guess at this time. The last time creator Tite Kubo worked on the manga was in Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, a special one-shot chapter that took place years following the Thousand-Year Blood War. Released in 2021, the manga installment does set up a rather deadly and familiar threat to the Soul Reapers, though Kubo hasn’t hinted at the story continuing with new chapters. To date, there hasn’t been word on whether Studio Pierrot will animate this segment taking place in Ichigo’s future, though considering what takes place, it would make for a wild segment for anime fans.

