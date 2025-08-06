Bleach Creator Honors Surprising Favorite With Black Clover Tribute

Bleach’s creator has shared their take on Black Clover, and honored a surprising stand out with a special new tribute. Black Clover is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the series is going all out to help commemorate the occasion. One of the ways the franchise is celebrating is by recruiting some of Shonen Jump’s biggest creators and artists for their takes on the series through some special new tribute art through the Summer. The first wave of these creator tributes have been revealed too with some big names already attached to the project thus far.

With the reveal of previous special Black Clover tributes from Shonen Jump mainstays like One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda and Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, this special 10th anniversary has continued with yet another major piece from Bleach series creator Tite Kubo as well. Rather than share his take on Asta or another main hero from the series, Kubo went a surprising route and decided to highlight a much more recent member of the Black Bulls, Zora Ideale. You can check it out below as shared by Shueisha.

What’s Next for Black Clover’s 10th Anniversary?

These special tributes from One Piece, Naruto and Bleach’s creators are only three of the announced 17 artists that have been recruited to help celebrate Black Clover‘s 10th anniversary milestone. These artists include heavy hitters like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gege Akutami, so fans have been especially curious to see all of the new remixes for Black Clover coming our way. As part of this celebration, Tabata himself has been working very hard to not only release special promo art but also return this Summer with three new chapters of the manga itself as the final arc continues.

Black Clover’s manga will be returning with the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine hitting in just a little under a week from the time of this writing, and will feature three new chapters continuing through the final battles. The long awaited return for the anime has been announced to be in the works as well. Black Clover Season 2 has yet to announce a release date or window as of this time, but it will be featuring animation by a returning Studio Pierrot. The new episodes will also be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll upon their debut whenever they do finally premiere, however.

What’s Next for Bleach?

Bleach’s anime is also set to continue with the fourth and final wave of episodes for its new anime series. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is now in the works for a release next year, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window. This will be adapting the final 30 or so chapters left from Kubo’s original manga, and has already teased that there will be plenty of new materials fans have never seen before in the new episodes.

“Up until now…And this was the case up until this part, but with the anime-only scenes…For example, [Kubo] Sensei may’ve had a scene in mind, but didn’t include it in the manga,” Bleach character designer Masashi Kudo revealed to fans during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this Summer. “This time we’ll have more of those kinds of scenes. Those new aspects, I think they’re something to get excited about. I think even those who’ve read Bleach back in Jump, even they will have some new discoveries to look forward to. Like new characters. Yes, you’ll definitely get to see some of them.”