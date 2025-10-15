Bleach Announces New Video Game As Fans Wait For The Thousand-Year Blood War Conclusion

Play video

Bleach originally didn’t have the opportunity for its anime adaptation to cover the entirety of the source material, with many shonen fans believing that Tite Kubo’s supernatural shonen series would never be fully brought to the screen. Luckily, Studio Pierrot was ready to prove them wrong as the production house returned to further explore Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society in the Thousand-Year Blood War. Luckily, for video game enthusiasts, the shonen franchise has another digital entry set to release as Crunchyroll has officially announced that Bleach: Soul Resonance will arrive in North America this fall.

Bleach: Soul Resonance is billed as an action role-playing game, placing the players once again in the shoes of Ichigo Kurosaki as he revisits some of the biggest moments of the anime series. The game will be made available in the West on November 21st, arriving on mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play. Luckily, you can also pre-register for the Soul Society experience by visiting the official website, which you can visit by clicking here. Bleach has had a long history in the video game sphere, and thanks to the recent anime resurrection, it should come as no surprise that the Soul Society will once again hit the digital landscape this fall.

What Is Soul Resonance Anyway?

If you have questions regarding Bleach’s next video game, Crunchyroll sent us a deep dive into what shonen fans can expect with the game’s release next month. Soul Resonance’s mechanics and many of its digital attributes can be read below:

Immersive Storyline—A True-to-the-Heart Adaptation: Dive into an immersive story that places you right in the heart of BLEACH’s action-packed world! Every clash, strike, story, and iconic line is crafted with genuine passion and care—all to bring you face-to-face with the Soul Reapers.

Innovative Blade-Clashing Gameplay—Victory Decided in an Instant: Fight side-by-side with your Zanpakuto! Where your fingers move, the blade follows. Experience innovative blade-clashing gameplay for an unparalleled battle thrill! Each Zanpakuto comes with tailored feedback, making every slash feel realistic and putting you in the heart of the battle.

Seamless Character Switching—Synergistic Combos: Forge victory through bonds, dig into the skills, weave versatile lineups to bend the war to your will for relentless damage. Seamlessly switch between characters and unleash the combos. Experience the multi-dimensional improvement to combat! Where blades crown the field, march with your comrades and fight side by side!

Unite for the Cause of Protection — Assemble Iconic Characters: With an 80-draw guarantee, you’re bound to get your favorite characters. Now, with trusted allies and teammates by your side, let’s raise your blade in the sacred name of protection!

The Future of Bleach

Obviously, Bleach is best known for its manga and its anime adaptation, with fans wondering when we can expect the fourth and final entry of the Thousand-Year Blood War to arrive. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, supernatural shonen fans can expect the fight against Yhwach and the Wandenreich to arrive next year, in 2026. While the anime still has some major episodes in its future, the same can’t be said for Tite Kubo’s manga.

At present, the mangaka responsible for creating the Soul Society hasn’t confirmed if he plans on continuing the story of Bleach, though there was one story following the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Bleach: No Breaths From Hell was released in 2021 as a special chapter from Tite Kubo, taking place several years after the fight against the Sternritter. Showing us adult versions of Ichigo and his Shinigami allies, the chapter hints at future battles that focus on a threat that hits a little too close to home for the Soul Reapers. This installment doesn’t necessarily mean that new chapters are on the way, but it does prove that Kubo does have ideas regarding where the Soul Society might go down the line.

