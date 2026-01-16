20 Years Ago, Cartoon Network Shocked Fans With Its Biggest Cliffhanger

Cartoon Network has been responsible for some of the biggest and oftentimes thought-provoking animated series of all time. Series like Adventure Time, Regular Show, Samurai Jack, and countless others have found a perfect blend of humor and emotion to help deliver some impactful stories over the years. When it comes to the DC Universe, there has been one show that has remained a part of the zeitgeist for quite some time, with fans hoping for an eventual comeback. To this day, even decades later, fans are still wondering what the ultimate fate of the superhero Tara turned out to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Things Change” was the final episode of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans, hitting the cable network on January 16th, 2006. While the team would return for the crossover film, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, the supergroup would also have a story of their own in Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. While the animated characters would return for multiple seasons of the more comedy-fueled series Teen Titans Go!, many animation enthusiasts were crossing their fingers that the more serious take on the heroes would make a comeback. This is especially true considering the major cliffhanger that was left by the series finale that aired twenty years ago. You can revisit the final scene that wrapped up the original Teen Titans series below.

20 years ago today, the final episode of Teen Titans premiered on Cartoon Network. pic.twitter.com/zSWUTo1JIp — Blaze Binges (@BlazeBinges) January 16, 2026

The History And Ending of Teen Titans’ Terra

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Terra had a long and troubled history in the Teen Titans universe in DC Comics, which translated well to the animated adaptation of these adventures. Holding the power of Earth-manipulation, Terra was revealed to be a secret mole within the young team, planted there by Slade, aka Deathstroke. In the Cartoon Network series, Terra seemingly sacrifices herself in the season two finale, leaving Beast Boy and his fellow Titans shattered by both the betrayal and loss of their one-time good friend.

In the series finale, Beast Boy encounters a schoolgirl who is the spitting image of Terra, asking her if all is forgiven and she can rejoin the team whenever she wants, following her valiant sacrifice. The girl never reveals herself to be Terra, though there are some big clues during her conversation with Beast Boy that she was the real deal. The episode ends with “Terra” stating that she is late for class and that the green-skinned hero needs to return to his friends.

Ironically enough, Teen Titans Go would bring back Terra, albeit in a far more comical manner than how she appeared in the show’s precursor. With the comical series still confirmed for at least one more season, Cartoon Network is planning to follow the Titans in this new form. Luckily, Robin and his team also remain a part of the DC Comics roster, though with a very different line-up than what Cartoon Network watchers are used to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!