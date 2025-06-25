Teen Titans Star Talks Parkinson’s Struggle, OG Series Revival

Greg Cipes has been an essential part of the DC animated universe for decades, providing the voice of the young superhero Beast Boy in Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go, Young Justice, and more. Recently, Cipes shared the difficult news that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but was making good progress in his fight against the infliction. In a recent interview, Cipes discussed several different topics related to his life, voice acting career, and the possibility of the original Teen Titans animated series making a comeback as the younger versions of the superheroes ride high on Cartoon Network.

To start, Cipes addressed the idea of returning to the original Teen Titans series that kicked off the DC animated franchise in his latest interview with Cartoon Base, “Bring the original Teen Titans back!” It’s the number one thing most fans say to me next to saying that I was their childhood. Whoever thought a cartoon character like Beast Boy, could reach so many people and impact their life so deeply. The whole original cast and I want this to happen and of course I would love to reprise the role that kicked off this whole wild wonderful ride being Beast Boy!”

Cipes Talkes Struggles With Parkinson’s

Earlier this year, the voice of Beast Boy shared his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creatives alike. “Well first let me say that any illness creates a tremendous challenge on so many levels and my heart goes out to all that are suffering from any illness or disability. It’s critical to have the support of your family, friends and employers. I had to first figure out what the heck was wrong with me which took time. Then I was and continue to be tested Mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually during this intense healing journey from a mysterious disease called Parkinson’s.”

Cipes also credited Warner Bros for showing him support as he fought against the disease, “Warner Brothers up till now has patiently supported me through my Parkinson’s health challenges and so far Sam Register hasn’t fired me starring as Beast Boy in the past 25 years playing him. I love to watch the many different versions of Beast Boy I’ve brought to life over the years including the newest version of Beast Boy that I voiced for the Beast Boy Lone Wolf series of shorts for Cartoon Network UK and hopefully USA soon. Beast Boy is me and with all of my creativity, soul and strength I will continue to voice Beast Boy in Teen Titans Go season 10 and beyond. I’m praying along with my fellow Teen Titans Go cast and the millions of Teen Titans Beast Boy fans that I continue to star as this little green dude that has touched my life and so many others forever!”

