22 Years Later, Gantz Creator Confirms Return With New Movie for Their Wildest Series

22 years after Gantz ended its TV anime run, the creator behind it all is coming to screens with a new movie for their wildest manga series yet. If you were watching a ton of anime in the 2000s, chances are that you have some experience with Gantz. It made a huge impression on fans at the time because of its explicit content and the fact it killed off multiple characters, but the creator has continued to release all kinds of projects in the decades since. And his latest non-Gantz spinoff is certainly the wildest one.

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Hiroya Oku’s latest original series is Gigant, a story that Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (which is currently in the works on a new remake) fans would love as it features an adult film star who suddenly gets the ability to turn into a kaiju sized giant. As part of their presentation during the Cannes International Film Festival, K2 Pictures has announced they are making their animated feature film production debut with a new adaptation of Gigant now in the works.

What to Know for New Gigant Movie

Courtesy of Shogakukan

K2 Pictures revealed their plans for their coming slate of projects, and confirmed that a new theatrical Gigant movie is now in the works. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the new adaptation as of this time, but it’s been touted as the first animated project for K2 Pictures overall. It’s really a wild sci-fi adventure much like fans had seen with the likes of Gantz and Inuyashiki before as Oku continues to offer his blend of sci-fi ideas with surrealism. As for Gigant, it’s a surprising kind of love story that goes to wild lengths over the course of its run.

Gigant first made its debut with Shogakukan’s Big Comics Superior in 2017 and ran until 2021. Adult film star Chiho suddenly gets the ability to turn giant (while often stripping naked in the process) with a mysterious device, and forms a relationship with Rei, a teenage with the dream of being a filmmaker. In the midst of it all, a weird program starts granting requests for reality breaking events like poop falling out of the sky, natural disasters, celebrity scandals and more. So Chiho’s giant ability ends up becoming what’s needed to save the world.

What’s Even Going on With Gantz?

Courtesy of Gonzo

Gantz‘s anime had a notorious run when it first debuted 20 plus years ago as not only was it cancelled long before the manga ended, but it had its own original story that didn’t follow the manga at all. Even with that notoriety it returned for two live-action films in Japan, and even a fully CG animated film in 2016. But it’s been dormant ever since outside of a new spinoff that Hiroya Oku himself is writing new chapters for as of the time of this writing. There was a Hollywood live-action project once in the works, however.

A live-action Gantz film had been announced to be in the works in 2021, but Oku himself revealed how little he was involved with the project after signing over his approval to it for the rights long before. Nothing has moved forward about this live-action adaptation in the years since that initial announcement, and it likely won’t ever make it to screens at this point. At least Gigant has a better chance at hitting theaters.

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