Sydney Sweeney’s Wild Giant Fantasy Just Beat Tim Burton’s Cult Sci-Fi Remake

Tim Burton has had something of a resurgence in recent years, with his signature Gothic style once again entertaining audiences, on both the big screen (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and the small screen (Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday). The momentum has propelled Burton into new cinematic projects, including a remake of one of the most famous sci-fi cult classics.

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However, while Burton has probably got his head down, working out how to bring the classic to life in a modern way, actress Sydney Sweeney has just beaten Burton (and the world) to the punch, with a sequence so wild that it may overshadow anything that Burton could come up with!

HBO’s Euphoria Gives Sydney Sweeney A Giant Upgrade

HBO

HBO’s Euphoria is airing its third and final season (at the time of writing this). Catching up with the cast of troubled teens now grown up and out in the world, five years after school. Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie has become an erotic influencer who is back with and engaged to her beau, Nate (Jacob Elordi), which seems like it’s a good (if not traditional) situation until Cassie’s fame begins to explode and conflicts with Nate’s potential business ventures. As the season hit its midpoint (SPOILERS), Cassie has broken up with Nate, and resumed her OnlyFans career, with Maddy (Alexa Demie) managing her.

In Euphoria’s Season 3, Episode 5, “This Little Piggy”, Maddy tries to push Cassie to increasing levels of graphic content creation. The sequence suddenly crosses over from reality to pure fantasy, as Cassie begins to grow uncontrollably, bursting out of her content house and strolling across the city while she’s as big as a skyscraper. The sequence ends with Cassie tracking down a fan in his downtown Hollywood office and giving him the flashing of a lifetime.

HBO

Despite the strange and salacious nature of the sequence, it’s clear that Euphoria creator, writer, and director, Sam Levinson is creating a metaphor for how Cassie’s fame as an OnlyFans girl is skyrocketing, and the kind of ambition growing inside of her. It’s also a callback reference to the 1958 sci-fi cult classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, starring Allison Hayes, which got a 1993 remake from Christopher Guest (Best in Show) with Daryl Hannah (Kill Bill) in the titular role.

In July of 2025, it was reported that Tim Burton is working on his version of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, with Margot Robbie both producing and starring. Back in February, we got an update that Burton is “well into development” on the remake, with KPop Demon Hunters writing duo Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan handling a rewrite of the script.

According to reports, Burton’s remake will be a revenge flick set in modern times, with Robbie playing the same “Nancy Archer” character as Allison Hayes and Daryl Hannah. It’s been rumored that Burton will try to recreate the same B-movie aesthetic as the original film. That all said, Euphoria‘s ode to Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is currently going viral, which could either be a nice boost for Burton’s remake, or it’s created a salacious and twisted impression that Burton and Robbie will have to step on.

Either way, who knew we’d be talking about Attack of the 50 Foot Woman this much in 2026? You can discuss more about Tim Burton films on the ComicBook Forum.