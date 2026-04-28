The Biggest Anime Streaming Service Has Been Crowned (And It Might Not Be What You Think)

The popularity of anime has become a big mover and shaker within the entertainment world in recent years, with streaming services housing classic and original projects from the medium. While streaming services like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE focus entirely on the anime world, several platforms that don’t focus on anime exclusively are still entering the arena. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more have seen the value that comes with anime, and in a shocking report, the new king of anime streaming has seemingly been revealed. While anime and Crunchyroll have gone hand-in-hand, the platform hasn’t taken the number one spot.

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In a recent report from PR Times, Netflix has been dubbed the most popular streaming service for watching anime, according to a new survey. In seven out of nine major markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Brazil, Netflix reigned supreme when it came to how viewers watched anime. In the past, the platform has confirmed that over half of its subscribers watch anime, making for a major shift to the medium that continues to grow in popularity. Now, to be fair, Netflix has, in total, over three hundred and twenty-five million subscribers as of earlier this year, while Crunchyroll has over seventeen million, making for a wild difference. Even if a fraction of Netflix’s subscribers watched anime, it would still dwarf Crunchyroll’s numbers.

Anime is Taking Over The World

Netflix

The report didn’t just note Netflix’s success; it also revealed what anime series worldwide subscribers are watching. In Japan, China, and South Korea, Case Closed, aka Detective Conan, is the most-watched anime, though the popularity of the pint-sized private eye hasn’t made its way to the West. Surprisingly, North America didn’t make the top three for countries that watch anime, with the trinity including Japan, China, and India, with overall viewership going up significantly from 2020. With the anime medium continuing to grow, the sky appears to be the limit when it comes to the streaming world.

While Netflix and Crunchyroll might compete for subscribers in the anime world, the two streaming services do share quite a few franchises. One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and many more are available to watch on both platforms. Netflix, in recent years, has been focusing on far more originals for its library, with the likes of Sakamoto Days, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, and The Summer Hikaru Died hitting the roster.

One major reason why anime has skyrocketed in popularity isn’t just the unique storytelling and animation that have been a part of the medium, but the COVID pandemic also played a major role. During the years when the pandemic was raging, many people worldwide were stuck in their homes, looking for new forms of entertainment to pass the time. Surprisingly, the popularity of anime has only risen higher since the quarantines became a thing of the past, proving the staying power of the medium.

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Via PR Times