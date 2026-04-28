Major Crunchyroll Dark Fantasy Confirms Season 2 Summer Return With New Trailer

One breakout dark fantasy hit is coming back to Crunchyroll later this Summer with a new season, and a cool new trailer and poster are helping to show it off. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in gear as fans are getting to watch a ton of major releases now streaming with Crunchyroll, but there are still some big new releases to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year and beyond. This especially makes the Summer slate of anime all the more intriguing with some big returns scheduled already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This especially includes the anime adaptation for Yuji Iwahara’s Clevatess, which made its debut last year. It was such a breakout hit last Summer that it was no surprise to find out that the show would be continuing with a second season. Scheduled for a premiere later this July and heading to Crunchyroll with its new episodes, you can check out the new trailer and poster for Clevatess Season 2 below as it teases the next major arc of its run.

When Does Clevatess Season 2 Come Out?

Play video

Clevatess Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The new episodes will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside their debut in Japan, and you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season with the streaming service in the meantime. It’s also going to feature a returning staff and voice cast from the first season too with Kiyotaka Taguchi directing Clevatess Season 2 for Lay-duce.

Keigo Koyonagi will be handling the series’ scripts, Souichirou Sako will be providing the character designs, and Nobuaki Nobusawa will be returning to compose the music. Returning voice cast members include the previously confirmed Haruka Shiraishi as Alicia, Mutsumi Tamura as Clen, Yuichi Nakamura as Clevatess, and Saya Aizawa as Luna. New additions to the cast include Shuichiro Umeda as Ray, Yurina Kikuchi as Mary, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Andrew, Ryota Suzuki as Tigel, Hiromu Mineta as Leon, and Misaki Kuno, Koutaro Nishiyama, Akira Sekine, Shiro Sano in currently unnamed roles.

What’s the Deal With Clevatess?

Courtesy of Lay-duce

Clevatess really stood out last year as a surprisingly dark fantasy action series that seemed to come out of nowhere. Kicking off with a rather bleak opening where a team of heroes was wiped out by a supremely powerful being, the series began to unfold its world and revealed there’s a much bigger conspiracy at play behind it all. As this being, Clevatess, is trying to decide whether or not he wants to wipe out all living beings and decides to raise a young prince to become the next king in the meantime.

It’s sparked an interesting journey because it’s offset by Alicia’s struggle, who was one of those heroes killed in the premiere episode and forced to serve under Clevatess as an immortal zombie warrior. There’s a lot of cool action and a world that’s expanding in cool ways, so it just remains to be see what’s coming from it all next this Summer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!