5 Years Later, Attack on Titan Finally Answers Its Final Mystery

It’s been five years since the Attack on Titan manga reached its controversial conclusion, yet the series’ popularity only continues to grow even now. Based on the beloved manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime reached unprecedented heights of popularity after its debut in 2013. Having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, WIT Studio stepped back from the project, and it landed in MAPPA’s hands. Best known for working on famous series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA’s adaptation further elevated the animation quality, wrapping up the story in 2023. The final season takes a drastic turn after a four-year time skip, following Eren Yeager’s struggles after he learns about the truth of the world.

The manga sparked widespread controversy over the tragic conclusion of the protagonist as well as the many unanswered questions. Fortunately, the anime adaptation helped water down fans’ disasstisfaction, but one major question about Mikasa Ackerman remained until now. The anime returns this month in the theaters with a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. The screening finally confirms who Mikasa ended up marrying after the Rumbling.

Attack on Titan’s Latest Screening Reveals Mikasa’s Husband

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although fans had already accepted that Mikasa married Jean Kirstein after the Rumbling, it was more of a widely accepted theory rather than a fact. However, after the screening, word of it spread across social media, as many accounts, such as @lizhecateisis, shared that the post-credits of the film confirmed that Mikasa and Jean continued to visit Eren’s grave along with their children and even grandchildren.

Despite having feelings for Eren since childhood, Mikasa had no choice but to sever Eren’s head to stop the Rumbling. Unfortunately, by that time, Eren had crushed hundreds of thousands of people, wiping out about 80 percent of the world’s population. His body had already transformed into a massive Titan, but his head remained inside the mouth of his massive, skeletal Founding Titan form, where Mikasa entered and killed him in one strike. She brought his head along with her to their hometown and buried it under his favorite tree.

After Eren’s death, she cherished the scarf he gifted to her and was buried with it when she died of old age. Jean was one of her closest comrades, who had a crush on her since the first time he saw her. However, Mikasa’s eyes were always on Eren, so the story never delved into their relationship. Even after the war was over, the manga and anime both only showed his back profile as he grew old with Mikasa. There were many hints about his identity that led fans to believe that she married Jean, but without an official confirmation, it was always open to discussion. Everything else about the couple and the family they built together was never explored.

