Attack on Titan Star Never Expected The Most Beloved Character to Survive Until The End

Attack on Titan kicks off 2026 by returning to the theaters with the release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, which hit theaters on January 9th. Following the screening of the film, Levi Ackerman’s voice actor, Kamiya Hiroshi, discussed the series and the fate of the character he played. Ever since Levi’s introduction in the first season, he has always been one of the most beloved characters in the series. As a human without the powers of a Titan, he is unarguably the strongest of them all. His unparalleled strength isn’t only the result of his training and experience as a soldier, but the blood of his Ackerman Clan also contributes a lot to his unparalleled strength.

However, there’s more to him than his strength that makes him so well-loved among fans. Throughout the story, he has been an exceptional pillar of support to Eren and the others, while often making crucial decisions on the fly to do what’s best for the Survey Corps. As a victim of the brutal world of man-eating Titans, he is also one of those who lost way too many things in life. Considering how the series often kills its beloved characters, it’s no surprise many feared the same fate would befall Levi as well.

Levi’s Voice Actor Didn’t Expect Him to Survive Until The Attack on Titan Ending

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

According to Mantan Web, Hiroshi shared, “To be honest, I never thought Levi would survive until the end. That’s why the scene where he reports the whereabouts of the sacrificed heart at the end of the battle left a lasting impression on me.”

He continued, “On a different note, the scene created by action animator Imai (Arifumi) is symbolic of this work, and I remember having a lot of fun dubbing it.”

When asked if his perception of the ending had changed over the years, Hiroshi replied, “As someone who has been involved with the work for a long time, I cherish the sensations I had in real time, so for now, there has been no change in the way I see or feel it.”

He added, “However, as more time passes, there is a possibility that a gap will emerge in the perceptions of those who encounter the work for the first time in each era and those who were born in the same generation when it was first made. I hope to continue watching over it until I can sense the difference in perception.”

During the final war, Levi survived fatal injuries after receiving a close-range Thunder Spear explosion from Zeke Yeager that cost him his right eye and fingers. Additionally, during the battle against Eren’s Founding Titan, another Titan bit off his left leg. After the Rumbling, he carried the tragic memories and scars of the battle with him throughout his life. He stayed in Liberio, a Marleyan city, while the world built itself back together piece by piece. Despite being in a wheelchair, he decided to help the survivors and even formed an unlikely bond with Gabi and Falco, who were fighting on the opposite side during the war.

