Attack on Titan Star Calls The Anime a Scam: “It Will Continue to Be Repeated”

Hajime Isayama’s beloved Attack on Titan manga reached its conclusion in 2021 after 12 years of serialization. WIT Studio released an anime adaptation in 2013, four years after the manga’s debut, and touched many hearts with its incredible yet tragic story. As fans initially expressed disappointment toward the manga’s final arc, the anime had already changed studios after Season 3, when WIT Studio couldn’t commit to the tight schedule. MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, decided to adapt the anime’s final season, further elevating the animation quality and popularizing the series even more. The final season takes a drastic turn after a time skip, following Eren’s journey as he struggles with the truth of the world.

The fourth season was released from 2020 to 2023, spanning across two parts and two special episodes. Although the main story is already over in both the anime and manga versions, the series often returns with new releases. The anime kicks off 2026 with a theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, which hit the theaters on January 9th. Director Hayashi Yuichiro, along with the voices behind Eren Yeager (Yuki Kaji), Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa), and Armin Arlet (Marina Inoue), were present during the opening day stage greeting, where Kaji joked about the anime being a scam.

Yuki Kaji Unveils The Scam of Attack on Titan’s Anime Will Be Repeated

Image Courtesy of Mappa

As per Oricon, Kaji said, “I’m sure this scam of adding more and more to it and then ending it will continue to be repeated. I look forward to seeing you again, even after 10 years or 2000 years. So just shut up and charge ahead with Attack on Titan. We will continue to fight, fight, fight, fight! Please continue to support Attack on Titan in the future.”

Obviously, the voice actor meant it in a humorous way since no matter how many times the story returns to the theater, fans are always eager to watch it once again. Thanks to the studio’s incredible adaptation and minor changes from the creator, the dissatisfaction toward the ending vanished significantly. After a controversial ending, Isayama was a part of the production, hoping to meet fans’ expectations. The series’ popularity skyrocketed after that, even to the point of receiving the first-ever Global Impact Award at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards on May 25, 2025.

Although the story ends after implying the continuation of the cycle, it doesn’t appear that Isayama has any plans to further expand the story with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the stage greeting, a special message from him was shared with fans, where the creator confessed he is not working on anything new since he doesn’t believe he can create something like AOT again. Isayama faced immense pressure during the manga’s serialization, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publisher. His message seems to be implying his burnout as he revealed that he poured everything into AOT until he was completely empty.

