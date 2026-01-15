9 Years Later, Blue Lock Author’s Acclaimed Horror Series Is Finally Making Its International Debut

Despite the anime’s controversial Season 2, the popularity of Blue Lock hasn’t diminished at all. Released in 2018, the manga eventually became one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 50 million copies in circulation worldwide. The series has been on a roll since its debut, as it won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Shōnen category in 2021. In 2023, after the anime debut, it became the best-selling manga of the year, surpassing the popularity of even Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. The manga, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, is still ongoing, releasing weekly chapters in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. For over a decade, Kaneshiro has worked on several manga series and one-shots.

While Blue Lock is unarguably his most famous work, if one were to ask the second series he is best known for, the obvious answer would be Jagaan, a supernatural horror manga that debuted in 2017, just a year before Blue Lock. After all these years, the manga, illustrated by Kensuke Nishida, will finally get its English release in September 2026. The official X handle of Abrams ComicArts confirmed that the manga is getting its first English print of the first volume. The story concluded in 2021 and has released 14 volumes so far. Depending on the success of the first volume, the series will likely release all volumes in English soon enough. While the exact release date is currently unknown, it’s evident that the series will catch readers’ eyes, not only because of its unique premise but also because of Kaneshiro’s name.

What Is The Plot of Jagaan?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

As a Seinen series, Jagaan was serialized in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine, following Shintaro Jagasaki, a police officer who hates his job and his ordinary life. Although leading a seemingly normal life on the surface, where he usually acts goofy and even plans on marrying his girlfriend, Shintaro is hiding a dark side of himself. He often fantasizes about shooting those who annoy him, just like how his hero, the town’s eggplant mascot, does. The ordinary life he hated is plunged into chaos when he witnesses a gruesome murder committed by someone who wears the face of a monster.

After witnessing the death of his partner, Shintaro is filled with regret over wasting his whole life. However, in a moment of desperation, he fires a deadly projectile from the top of his attacker, not believing it could save his life, but a miracle happened. While Shintaro saved his life with a desperate attack, his arm is now permanently coated in a mysterious material.

A mysterious owl, witnessing the entire incident, told him that the monster was once a human who was affected by a Mad Xenopus, a frog-like creature that takes control of its host and changes the physical shape of their body. After the incident, Shintaro tries his best to forget about the existence of such creatures, but he is forced into action when they take control of his girlfriend. Now, he must fight the threat of Xenopus and eradicate the humans who have been turned into monsters if he wants to survive.

