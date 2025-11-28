7 Years Later, One Piece Reclaims Its Top Spot As The Best-Selling Manga of The Year

For the first time since 2018, Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series One Piece became the best-selling manga of the year. One Piece began serialization in 1997 and gradually climbed to the top through its vast worldbuilding, lovable protagonist, and layers of mysteries. With over 516 million copies in circulation across the globe, One Piece is the best-selling manga of all time. However, the yearly rankings are often different, and for a while, One Piece was overshadowed by the newer series. The manga first climbed to the top ranking in 2000 and held on to its spot until it was dethroned by the acclaimed Shojo manga Nana in 2005 and the supernatural mystery Death Note in 2006. Since 2007, One Piece continued its streak of being the best-selling manga series of the year for over a decade until Demon Slayer took over in 2019.

Since then, series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Blue Lock also gained massive popularity, outselling the adventure manga on a yearly basis. However, according to @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information on Shonen Jump series, the latest Oricon rankings have confirmed that with around 4.21 million copies sold this year, One Piece tops the sales ranking. Additionally, Volume 111 is the highest-selling volume of the year, confirming that the hype around the Elbaph Arc has contributed to the sales boost. Jujutsu Kaisen ranks in second place, losing its top spot after last year.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Didn’t Disappoint Fans After The Long Wait

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Fans have been anticipating the Elbaph Arc for over two decades, ever since Dorry and Brogy were introduced in the Little Garden Arc. The fabled Land of the Giants is isolated from the rest of the world and holds many secrets about the past. It’s also connected to Shanks, who often visits the island. The Giants are the most powerful race in the world, which is why the tyrannical government desperately desires their power. The arc began in Chapter 1126, which was released in September 2024, right after Luffy and his crew escaped Egghead Island.

After the Straw Hat Pirates are reunited with the Giants, the fight in Egghead continues for a short while before they all make their way toward the island. Elbaph is directly tied to the Sun God Nika and might unravel the mystery behind this mythical warrior. Additionally, the latest arc also introduces several new characters, both allies and enemies, as Luffy’s journey to find the last island continues. The manga has released 113 volumes so far, out of which the latest three of them include chapters from the ongoing arc.

The anime is currently nearing the end of the Egghead Incident Arc and will take a three-month hiatus in January 2026. The Elbaph Arc will begin airing in April 2026 with a new schedule after the anime’s return. Instead of releasing weekly episodes, Toei Animation has decided to follow a 26-episode-per-year format to improve the quality and provide better working conditions to the animators as the story gets closer to its final arc.

