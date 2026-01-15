2026’s Best Anime Is Already a Global Netflix Hit Despite a Major Drawback

After more than two years, the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 made its premiere and immediately became a major hit. Although the first couple of episodes were already featured in the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film, they have finally made it to global streaming platforms. However, while Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in several regions, Netflix has limited it to select regions of Asia. The first two seasons of the anime are available on Netflix in the U.S., but Season 3 will take some time to arrive. Despite this, the series is one of the biggest streaming hits on Netflix in global charts. According to Netflix Tudum, the anime is ranked second in the global chart of non-English TV shows with 3.1 million views between January 6th and January 11th, 2026.

Additionally, FlixPatrol confirmed the series ranked in eighth place on January 13th and ninth on January 14th in the daily list of top TV shows on Netflix. Season 3 premiered on January 8th, 2026, but there hasn’t been a confirmation of when it will drop on Netflix. On the other hand, Crunchyroll will keep adding the episodes every Thursday. The first two episodes premiered together as a one-hour special, so Episode 3 will drop on January 15th.

What Is Happening in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story has turned considerably darker since the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc in the second season, plunging the Jujutsu world into more chaos. The Shibuya Incident is the most gruesome and tragic attack the sorcerers have seen in several decades, or perhaps even centuries. Many sorcerers and thousands of innocent people lost their lives during the incident, and Japan won’t be the same again. The one who stood at the center of the chaos was Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, who briefly took control of Yuji Itadori’s body and killed thousands of people.

Yuji has been drowning in guilt ever since, unaware of the fact that the Elders have used Gojo’s disappearance as an opportunity to kill him. The top brass of the Jujutsu world have always feared Yuji’s powers as a Vessel, and their worst nightmare comes true when the villain takes over the boy’s body. Considering that Gojo is no longer around to keep them in check, the Elders want to make sure they finally get rid of Yuji. The one who was entrusted with the task of killing Sukuna’s Vessel is Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu High School.

However, despite showing fake hostility towards his junior, Yuta’s plan was to fulfill Gojo’s request to protect him. The Culling Game is right around the corner, and the sorcerers will meet many new enemies and allies while they continue to figure out a way to unseal Gojo. The Culling Game is the longest arc of the series and will be adapted into anime in two parts. Fans will finally learn the true intentions of Kenjaku and Sukuna, the two major villains of the series.

