9 Years Later, Major Dark Isekai Anime Returns With New Trailer for Season 2

Isekai fans have been waiting nearly a decade for this dark series to make its return for Season 2, and it has finally set a Summer 2026 premiere with a cool new trailer showing it off. There are a ton of major franchises making their comebacks with new episodes this year, and many of these franchises have had fans waiting for quite a long time for the new seasons. Thankfully, the wait for Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil has revealed that the wait for its second season is finally coming to an end soon.

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Saga of Tanya the Evil wrapped up the first season of its run back in 2017, and then returned four years later with the announcement that the TV series would finally continue with a new season. Previously revealing that the new episodes would be coming our way sometime this year, a new update confirmed during the AnimeJapan 2026 event this weekend has now revealed that Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is coming this July. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

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Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule in Japan, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. You can currently catch up with the first TV anime season and feature film release now streaming with Crunchyroll, and see more of its characters as part of the wider Kadokawa franchise crossover in the Isekai Quartet anime too. So while it hasn’t been around in full, the franchise has been active over the decade.

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will feature Takayuki Yamamoto taking over as director for the new episodes from Yutaka Uemura with Studio NUT. Kenta Ihara will be returning from the first season to write the new scripts for the season, and Yuji Hosogoe will be returning as character designer and chief animation director for the new season as well. With how much that debut season impressed fans nearly a decade ago, there’s a hope that this new season will be able to capture that same spirit.

What to Know for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of Studio NUT

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast headlined by the likes of Aoi Yuki as Tanya Degurechaff, Saori Hayami as Visha, Shinichiro Miki as Rerugen, Tessho Genda as Rudersdorf, Hochu Otsuka as Zettour, and more. New additions for the coming season currently include Tomokazu Sugita as Mikel and Yoko Hikasa as Lilya, but their role in the new season is still unclear as of this time as war continues to rage across the anime.

Saga of Tanya the Evil made waves nearly a decade ago as one of the wildest Isekai anime releases fans had seen around that time, but there have been plenty of other Isekai franchises with wilder ideas seen since. There’s a hope that when the anime does make its highly anticipated return for its second season that it’s going to breakthrough all of the competition in the same way as it did back then.

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