Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Announced With Teaser Trailer, Poster

Saga of Tanya the Evil has announced a second season is in the works with a special teaser trailer and poster! Kadokawa previously struck a chord with fans when they announced plans to produce at least 40 more anime projects a year, but what this also meant was that there was a chance we would get to see new seasons of some of their already existing anime. Because while Saga of Tanya the Evil is one of the core Isekai projects celebrated in Kadokawa's off-shoot releases like Isekai Quartet, it's the only one that was limited to a single season and movie release.

That's all about to change, however, as Saga of Tanya the Evil has announced a second season is now in production. Adapting Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki's original light novel series, the second season confirmed it's in the works with a special teaser video and new key visual. You can check out the new teaser in the video above, and the poster for the upcoming second season below. No release information has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, however.

While a release date has yet to be set, it has been confirmed that the second season of Saga of Tanya the Evil will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season and movie. Yutaka Uemura will be serving as the director once more for Studio NUT, Yuji Hosogoe will serve as chief animation director and character designer, and Kenta Ihara will be writing the scripts for the new season once more. With the movie serving as a sequel to the anime, a second season is going to be interesting.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before its new season debuts, Saga of Tanya the Evil's first season is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, It is June of the year CE 1923. A young girl with blond hair and blue eyes, Tanya Degurechaff, has entered the final curriculum of the Imperial Military Academy and is training at the third patrol line in the northern military district, the Norden Theater, as part of her service to the force. Her training, the first step toward a brilliant career as an aviation mage, should have gone off without a hitch... but things took an unexpected turn."

