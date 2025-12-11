9 Years Later, Underrated Shonen Jump Classic Shares First Look At Anime Adaptation

Play video

Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch manga was serialized in the Jump SQ magazine of Shueisha from 2016 to 2018. Takaki released several manga series and one-shots, including Heart Gear and Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife, with Shonen Jump+, Jump SQ One, and more Shueisha magazines. In the span of two years, the manga released 19 chapters before reaching an unexpected conclusion. The series, which was forgotten by Shonen Jump readers over the years, is now getting its anime revival by 100studio, an animation studio established in 2018. While the anime adaptation was announced earlier this year, the studio recently released a key visual and an official trailer. Kei Kamabaki, the director behind Quality Assurance in Another World, an anime series from the studio released last year, will return as a director of Black Torch.

The anime will premiere as part of the Summer 2026 lineup, although the exact release date and episode count haven’t been unveiled yet. Judging by the number of manga chapters, the anime is likely to have only one season as a mini-series. Black Torch is known for its unique supernatural themes, intense action, and even character development despite being a short manga series. 2026 will mark the 10th year of the manga, and while the series doesn’t have a wide fanbase among new readers, the trailer looks promising enough to keep viewers hooked. The anime will be released in six subbed languages, while the details and the streaming platforms will be announced at a later date.

What Is The Plot of Black Torch?

Image Courtesy of 100studio

The story follows Jiro Azuma, a young boy shunned by others for his ability to speak with animals. As a 17-year-old, he tries to live a peaceful life with his grandfather, all the while using his ability to befriend and protect animals. However, he keeps running into trouble, much to his grandfather’s disappointment, who wants Jiro to live up to the Azuma family name.

The reason Jiro is different from others is that he is a direct descendant of a long-standing shinobi clan. As Jiro continues to train in combat, his life takes a drastic turn after saving a seemingly ordinary black cat, Rago. After a crow leads Jiro to an injured cat, he brings Rago to his house only to discover the cat, which was on the brink of death, is actually a demonic spirit known as a mononoke that has long been at war with humanity. Rago is being persecuted by his own kind, who want his help to commit all kinds of evil.

When Jiro sees Rago is being persecuted by a hostile mononoke, he risks his life to save him, only to end up with a fatal wound. The story continues as Rago uses his own energy to save Jiro, who later embarks on a journey to dispatch aggressive mononoke. The manga is available on the official platform, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of all volumes.

