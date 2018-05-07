‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Reveals Release Window

The wait for a new season of anime can be brutal to endure, and any fan of A Certain Magical Index knows that well. The franchise is a favorite fantasy amongst otakus, but it fell aside after its second season went live. Now, a third season is on the way, and fans just got their first hint at when it will drop.

So, you better gear up for this fall. The third season of A Certain Magical Index is coming, and it will wait for no one to catch up before going live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, an anime pamphlet confirmed the season three drop after it appeared in a Japanese publication highlighting Warner Bros. various anime projects. The image, which can be seen below, houses A Certain Magical Index under its coming soon. Translators were quick to decipher the pull-out, and it seems the anime’s third season is aiming for a tentative fall 2018 debut. To prepare fans for the comeback, the first two seasons of A Certain Magical Index will air in Japan and finish screening sometime in October.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.