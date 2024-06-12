Scooby-Doo Spinoff Based in Japan, Go-Go Mystery Machine Announced

Warner Bros Discovery recently confirmed that it is set to invest more in the anime industry, with this being evident thanks to the upcoming arrival of The Suicide Squad Isekai. However, Harley Quinn and her gang of government-sponsored supervillains aren't the only ones getting an anime makeover. Scooby-Doo and Shaggy are set to receive their own Japanese-influenced series in the upcoming Go-Go Mystery Machine, which was announced by the studio at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Scooby-Doo and the mystery-solvers of the Mystery Machine have received more animated series and movies than we can mention here. First hitting the small screen all the way back in 1969, many of the Scooby-Doo stories would routinely see Shaggy and Scoob ditching their fellow crime solvers to get to the bottom of mysteries with new characters. It would appear that this will be the case with the future Go-Go Mystery Machine series. The last time we witnessed Mystery Incorporated solving cases was with the highly controversial series, Velma, on MAX, which recently ended its second season and has yet to confirm if a third is on the way.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Scooby-Doo Goes To Japan

If you want to learn more about this new take on Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, here's how Warner Bros Discovery describes the upcoming series, "While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. Scooby turns to his uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro to help solve the mystery and catch the monsters."

Alongside the news that Scooby-Doo and Shaggy would return, Warner Bros Discovery also announced that some of their biggest franchises would be making a comeback. Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends were announced to be returning. When it comes to new projects, WB announced the likes of Bad Karma and Lovey Dovey at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Despite arriving in the 1960s, it doesn't seem as though Scooby-Doo is set to stop solving mysteries any time soon.

Via Variety