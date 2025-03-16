Max Just Lost a Bunch of Scooby-Doo & Tom and Jerry Movies

It’s now harder than ever to watch some classic Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry movies as they have been removed from the Max streaming service. Max has been going through a lot of changes in the last few years as just as many franchises have been removed as they have been added. Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry are two of the animated releases that are usually in flux with the streaming service as well as many of their spinoffs, feature films, and more have either been added or removed at different points in the last few years too. Now it’s happening once more.

Scooby-Doo just added a few of its feature film releases to the Max streaming service last Fall, and now their time with Max has come to an end as of the time of this publication. But unfortunately for fans of these classic films, it’s not just the newly added film either as eight Scooby-Doo films have now disappeared from the service. Unfortunately for Tom and Jerry fans, two of their animated films have disappeared from Max’s streaming library also. The breakdown of recent removals is below:

Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry Movies Removed From Max

The following Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry films are no longer available to stream with Max as of the time of this publication (as spotted by @AnimationonMax on X):

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost

Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy

Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

It’s yet to be revealed as to how long these removals will last as many of the films have shuffled in and out of the Max streaming service before, but it’s still a bummer for fans who had been in the middle of revisiting some of these big classics. For fans who loved seeing these movies in particular, it’s yet another blow to Max’s offerings when it comes to animation overall (which has been increasing in the last couple of years specifically). But it’s at least another big reason to check out the original TV shows that are still offered with the service at the time.

What’s Next for Scooby-Doo?

Though it might be harder to watch these classic Scooby-Doo or Tom and Jerry movies with Max, at least the Scooby-Doo franchise is still in the works on new projects. Max’s own Velma reboot was cancelled after two seasons, but it wasn’t the only animated project for the series in the works. First announced to be in production last Summer, Warner Bros. Animation announced that Scooby-Doo would be coming out with a new anime inspired series. Titled Go-Go Mystery Machine, this is a new series set in Japan as Shaggy and Scooby get wrapped up in new adventures.

Go-Go Mystery Machine has yet to announce when it will be making its debut as of the time of this publication, but Warner Bros. Discovery teased the first details for the new anime inspired series as such, “While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. Scooby turns to his uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro to help solve the mystery and catch the monsters.” So there will at least be more Scooby-Doo to enjoy sometime in the near future.

