‘A Silent Voice’ Reveals Home Video Release Details

After Eleven Arts and Fathom Events worked together to bring A Silent Voice to theaters in United States earlier this year, now Eleven Arts will be working with Shout! Factory to bring the film to home video.

The Blu-ray and DVD release of A Silent Voice will be available for purchase on April 2, and includes both the original Japanese language and English dubbed versions of the film. The price of this release is currently unconfirmed at the time of this writing, however.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Silent Voice is a feature length anime film based on Yoshitoko Oima’s manga of the same name. Produced by Kyoto Animation, directed by Naoko Yamada, and written by Reiko Yoshida, the film follows a boy named Shoya who bullies his deaf classmate, Shoko, in elementary school. After the bullying goes south, he’s ostracized by his classmates and grows up isolated and angry at the rest of the world. Years later, he runs into Shoko and the two slowly try to recover from their dark past and build toward a brighter future.

The film earned 2.3 billion yen during its initial run in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan in 2016. The film briefly screened in the United States last October, and returned with its English dub earlier this year.

Eleven Arts also previously confirmed the English voice cast for the film which includes Lexi Cowden as Shoko Nishimiya, Robbie Daymond as Shoya Ishida, Ryan Shanahan as the older Shoya, Kira Buckland as Naoka Ueno, Gia Grace as the older Naoka, Amber Lee Conners as Miki Kawai, Annabelle Corigliano as the older Miki, Melissa Hope as Miyoko Sahara, Catie Harvery as the older Miyoko, Michael Sinterniklaas as Kazuki Shimada, Spencer Rosen as the older Kazuki, Kristen Sullivan as Yuzuru Nishimiya, Lipica Shah as Yaeko Nishimiya, Janis Carol as Ito Nishimiya, Sara Cravens as Miyoko Ishida, and Graham Halstead as Nagatsuka.

You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film at the link here. Here’s an excerpt:

“A Silent Voice shines in its honest and sometimes scary look into the roiling emotions that come with growing up. Shoya and Shoko are never held back from experiencing their truest selves even if it leaves audiences feeling overwhelmed and themselves hurt. There is a lot packed into its condensed story, but A Silent Voice does not skimp on showing how once-burned relationships can cultivate something life-altering if given the chance. The movie is an empowering if somewhat painful reminder to audiences that redemption can come from the most unexpected of places.”