Here’s Our Best Look Yet at Adidas’ Cell Shoes

The Adidas Cell sneakers are almost here, and fans cannot wait to show off their love for the perfect villain.

The latest image of the Adidas Prophere x Dragon Ball Z went up on Instagram last week. User dirtymoney823 showed off the green and purple kicks, which appear to have reached their final form. The shoes have a thick, chunky heel that extends past the back well past the rest of the material. The sleek design is ideal for running — at least until you can build up enough ki to fly.

The top of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z collaboration bears a pattern of green, black and purple spots. The look is subtle, but die-hard Dragon Ball Z fans could not miss it. The running shoe ends in green laces with white tips, and the inside appears to be a soft purple as well.

There is still no word on when the Cell-themed Prophere will be available. According to a report by Hot New Hip Hop, there are rumors that fans can get it as early as September of 2018. However, the month is approaching fast and Adidas has yet to make an official announcement.

The Cell sneaker is just one of seven collaborations between Adidas and Dragon Ball Z. Anime fans will have a lot to chose from by the time they all drop, which they are expected to do in pairs. By all accounts, the first of these should be out any minute now — a pair of Goku and Freeza sneakers.

Goku will be represented by a pair of ZX 500 RM sneakers, while Freeza will be embodied in the Yung 1. Both have distinctive color schemes corresponding with their characters, and Goku’s shoes even bear a star and a small flying Nimbus cloud.

After that, the Cell shoes are expected to come out at the same time as Gohan sneakers. The third release will be Vegeta and Majin Buu themed, and finally, a shoe based on Shenron, the Eternal Dragon, will hit the shelves in December.

The timing on this collaboration could not be better for Adidas, as Dragon Ball is once again a global sensation. Years after the completion of Dragon Ball Z, franchise creator Akira Toriyama devised a whole new story for Goku and his friends in Dragon Ball Super. The show id finished airing in Japan, but the English dub is still airing new episodes every Saturday on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Meanwhile, the franchise is headed for a historic moment later this year with a feature-length film titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The movie will canonize Broly in an original story written by Toriyama, and reboot his origin story in the process. The movie premieres on Dec. 14 in Japan. It is expected to reach the U.S. some time in January of 2019, though the exact date has not yet been announced.