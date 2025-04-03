Fire Force Season 3 Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

Fire Force is returning with Season 3 after more than four years since the second season concluded. Written by Atsuhi Ohkubo, it is considered one of the best new-gen series, famous for its unique worldbuilding and storytelling. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic era, making the plot even more intriguing as the characters try their best to make the world a better place. Following Shinra Kusakabe, we witness his journey as he becomes a Fire Soldier in hopes of finding out the truth behind the tragic fire that killed his mother and younger brother.

He joins the Fire Force Company 8, which is secretly working to investigate the other companies that appear to be hiding the truth behind spontaneous human combustion or something even darker. With the second season ending, Company 8 and their allies are closer to the truth than ever. However, Hague’s sudden death catches everyone by surprise, but only Shinra is able to witness everything through the Adolla Link. The stakes will be higher than ever in the third season, so here’s when and where to watch the show.

David Production

What Time Does Fire Force Season 3 Cour 1 Release?

Fire Force Season 3 Cour 1 will be released on April 4th at 11:00 AM PT, which is 2:00 PM ET, on Crunchyroll. The series will be available on Crunchyroll in most regions worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Furthermore, the official website of the anime shares the broadcast timings and channels for Japanese viewers. While the website confirms that the anime will be available on Netflix, it’s only limited to Japan and Ex-APAC countries not covered by Crunchyroll.

Instead, North American viewers can stream the show on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. The release date and timing of the dubbed version haven’t been announced yet, but we can expect it to be released at least a couple of weeks after the anime’s debut.

David Production

What Is the Episode Count of Fire Force Season 3 Cour 1?

Since the third season of the anime is divided into two cours, we can expect at least 24-26 episodes total. The episode count hasn’t been officially released yet, but we can consider it will have a standard of 12 episodes minimum. The first two seasons of the anime also consist of 24 episodes each, so this is a reasonable speculation. The details will be shared at a later date. For now, here’s a release schedule for 12 Episodes of Fire Force Season 3.

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 April 4th Episode 2 April 11th Episode 3 April 18th Episode 4 April 25th Episode 5 May 2nd Episode 6 May 9th Episode 7 May 16th Episode 8 May 23rd Episode 9 May 30th Episode 10 June 6th Episode 11 June 13th Episode 12 June 20th

For now, the second cour only has a release window of January 2026. Both cours and their release windows were announced simultaneously. The first two seasons of the anime released 24 episodes each without a break. However, this time, the studio is going all out with the animation and visuals since it’s the final season. Releasing a season in two cours has become a norm in recent years, encouraging David Production to follow the trend as well. We can expect more information about the second cour once the first part releases all its episodes.

David Production

What Will Happen in Fire Force Season 3?

As mentioned earlier, this will be the final season of the anime, covering the manga from the Obi’s Rescue Arc to the Epilogue Arc. The second season adapted the manga till Chapter 174, ending things on a major cliffhanger. The third season will include the final fight against the White Clad and the Evangelist, as the Fire Soldiers must stop another great cataclysm. In a shocking turn of events, everything they know the world is built upon crumbles right in front of them. The opponents will be nothing like they have ever faced before, and the situation will only continue to get worse with the Captain of Company 8’s arrest in Obi’s Rescue Arc.

