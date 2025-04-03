Fire Force Creator Hypes Season 3 With Stunning Character Promos

Fire Force Season 3 will soon be making its debut after fans waited more than four years for the anime. Unlike the first two seasons, the third season will be divided into two cours. It’s also the anime’s final season, wrapping up the story as the truth behind the world is revealed. Atsushi Ohkubo, the creator of Soul Eater and its prequel story Fire Force, shares several gorgeous character artworks before the season’s debut. On his official X account, Ohkubo shares multiple character illustrations in his unique art style. Ohkubo first posts an art of Shinra Kusakabe, followed by Arthur Boyle, Captain Burns, Dragon, Tamaki Kotatsu, Akitaru Obi, Maki Oze, Yuichiro Kurono, Takehisa Hinawa, Iris, Shinmon Benimaru, Viktor Licht, Vulcan Joseph, Ogun Montgomery, and Joker. Most of these characters are fan-favorites, making every artwork get at least a few thousand likes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the author hasn’t shared any new message regarding Season 3 yet, these captionless illustrations are more than enough to catch fans’ eyes. The black and white illustration portrays each character with distinct expressions and a special emphasis on their eyes, which is a careful choice. Eyes play a major role in the story, as they tend to glow whenever they are using their pyrokinetic abilities. Of course, Akitaru Obi is an exception since he has no special powers. All these characters in the illustrations Ohkubo shared will play major roles in the final season of the anime.

What to Expect From Fire Force Season 3?

The first cour of Fire Force Season 3 will be released on April 4th. The season will adapt the manga from Chapter 175, beginning from the Obi’s Rescue Arc. Aside from this, the first cour will at least cover Return to St. Raffles, Arthur’s Adventure, Stone Pillars, and Asakusa Showdown Arcs. Each arc will bring focus on different characters and the challenges they face while uncovering the dark truth behind the Tokyo Empire’s foundation and the White Clad’s role in it. Obi’s Rescue arc will confirm that a major military organization is secretly working with the White Clad.

With Company 8 being branded as criminals after their Captain’s arrest, it’s clear the White Clad doesn’t want the truth to be revealed. Their goal hasn’t changed as they still plan to capture Shinra and turn the world into a second sun. The trailer reveals Leonard Burns, Captain of Company 1, kneeling in front of the Evangelist. His actions in the Obi’s Rescue Arc will be a major shock to anime fans.

On the other hand, Company 8 is in a race against time as they must rescue their captain before he is turned into an inferno by the villains. With the army on their toes and the desperate chase to save Obi, Company 8 receives help from their allies. The third season will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where you can catch up with the first two seasons before new episodes drop.

H/T: @Atsushi_Ohkubo