Adult Swim Cuts Several Anime From Site Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Fallout

Earlier this month, Comicbook.com reported that Adult Swim would be losing two big shows from its roster, Tigtone and Lazor Wulf, thanks, presumably, to the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery. Unfortunately, the hits keep coming as Toonami's co-creator, Jason DeMarco, confirms that some recent, major anime originals will also be stricken from HBO Max and Adult Swim, proving that even shows premiering outside the streaming service might not be saved from getting the ax when all is said and done.

The shows in question include, as confirmed by DeMarco, Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Earlier this year, it was announced that Adult Swim was moving forward with several anime originals, with next month seeing the arrival of the horror series, Housing Complex C, along with the return of FLCL via two new seasons. With the former premiering early next month, it is most likely safe from being pulled, though these recent cuts now will put many projects into question. Also in production currently is the spooky anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki, which has been delayed to allow the horror show the proper time to come together.

DeMarco took to his official Twitter Account to confirm that the series will still be available on Crunchyroll, along with anime fans having the ability to acquire the series as digital downloads, while also sharing the bad news that a second season for Shenmue The Animation won't be moving forward:

Sorry guys. This happened. You can still watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll and it will still be available as digital downloads. And yes, it’s looking like no S2 of Shenmue, even though sadly- it did well enough that we were gearing up for S2. Maybe one day… https://t.co/WpM3O6NcSC — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) September 28, 2022

Earlier this year, a good number of series were stricken from HBO Max, even being taken from Youtube and Cartoon Network's website, though an official statement regarding the cuts has yet to be released by Warner Bros Discovery. Some of these fan-favorite series include Infinity Train, OK K.O. Let's Be Heroes, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Summer Camp Island, and more. In recent days, animation fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was revealed that Harley Quinn would be returning for a fourth season, though stalwarts like Young Justice have yet to be renewed and their future seems uncertain.

