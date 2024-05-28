Adult Swim Announces Annecy 2024 Premiere Plans
Adult Swim has revealed their world premiere plans for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year!
Adult Swim has announced their plans for world premieres, sneak peeks and more at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year! Warner Bros. Discovery previously announced their plans to showcase much of their animation slate at the festival coming during the June 9 through 15th period later this Summer, but this notably came without Adult Swim's plans for their respective animated projects. Luckily, that has all changed as Adult Swim has revealed their panel plans for the upcoming festival and are teasing world premieres, first looks, breaking news and more that fans of the network will need to keep an eye out for.
On top of announcing the fact that Smiling Friends has been selected for competition at the festival this year following its Season 2 premiere, Adult Swim has announced that for Annecy International Animation Film Festival that they will be hosting the world premiere of the new series from Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, Common Side Effects (with the creators hosting a Q&A after its premiere), appearances from Unicorn: Warriors Eternal creator Genndy Tartakovsky and more.
Adult Swim's Annecy Festival 2024 Plans
Adult Swim's panels and plans for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024 break down as such:
- "Common Side Effects" Making-of Panel – Adult Swim will screen the entire first episode of the highly anticipated new series "Common Side Effects" exclusively at Annecy. After the world-premiere screening, co-creators Joe Bennett ("Scavengers Reign") and Steve Hely ("Veep," "American Dad!," "The Office"), will join Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen, Head of Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos and Bandera Entertainment President Dustin Davis, for an in-depth conversation and Q&A about this special new series. From Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, "Common Side Effects" follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. The half-hour serialized comedic thriller is produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures. (Wednesday, June 12 at 5pm, Bonlieu – Petite salle)
- Adult Swim – Defying Expectations – Featuring appearances by Emmy-winning creator Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal") and "SMILING FRIENDS" co-creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, this can't-miss panel will offer first-looks at a collection of forthcoming Adult Swim content that will continue to defy expectations. Ouweleen and Makkos will join Adult Swim Head of Production Kelly Crews for a show-stopping panel filled with first looks and breaking news that will underscore the network's global dominance in adult animation. (Thursday, June 13 at 2pm, Impérial Palace – Salle de la Volière)
- Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus – Adult Swim, Max, and Warner Bros. Animation spotlight their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space. Ouweleen, Makkos, and Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation Peter Girardi will preview current and upcoming projects and share their team's strategies to ensure Warner Bros. Discovery remains the destination for adult animation. (Friday, June 14 at 12pm, Impérial Palace – Salle de la Volière)
