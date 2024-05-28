Adult Swim Announces Annecy 2024 Premiere Plans

Adult Swim has announced their plans for world premieres, sneak peeks and more at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year! Warner Bros. Discovery previously announced their plans to showcase much of their animation slate at the festival coming during the June 9 through 15th period later this Summer, but this notably came without Adult Swim's plans for their respective animated projects. Luckily, that has all changed as Adult Swim has revealed their panel plans for the upcoming festival and are teasing world premieres, first looks, breaking news and more that fans of the network will need to keep an eye out for.

On top of announcing the fact that Smiling Friends has been selected for competition at the festival this year following its Season 2 premiere, Adult Swim has announced that for Annecy International Animation Film Festival that they will be hosting the world premiere of the new series from Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, Common Side Effects (with the creators hosting a Q&A after its premiere), appearances from Unicorn: Warriors Eternal creator Genndy Tartakovsky and more.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim's Annecy Festival 2024 Plans

Adult Swim's panels and plans for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024 break down as such: